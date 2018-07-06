Pakistan former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to 10 years in jail in Avenfield corruption case by an anti-corruption court while his daughter Maryam Sharif was sentenced to 7 years.

Pakistan former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to 10 years in jail in Avenfield corruption case by an anti-corruption court on Friday while his daughter Maryam Sharif was sentenced to 7 years in the Avenfield corruption case. Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Safdar was given a year sentence. The anti-corruption court has also imposed a fine of 8 million pounds on Nawaz Sharif while Maryam Sharif received a fine of two million pounds. Now, Maryam Sharif who is a Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader can’t contest elections.

Reacting to the court’s judgement, Punjab province Chief Minister and current president of PML(N) Shahbaz Sharif said that they will take all legal and constitutional routes to fight for justice. Nawaz Sharif has always fought bravely, he added.

Experts believe that it is a very significant political development as general elections in Pakistan will be held this month. It is a major setback for Nawaz Sharif’s party which is contesting the election on all parliamentary seats.

Further speaking on the matter, brother of convict Nawaz Sharif said that all PML(N) candidates are going to contest in upcoming elections and during their campaign, they will make people aware about the injustice that was done to us and our disappointment in the decision.

