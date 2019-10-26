Nawaz Sharif was admitted to Lahore's Services Hospital earlier this week after his platelet count continuously fell. The former PM is serving 7-year jail.

The court's decision came petitions filed by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar challenging the Avenfield verdict against them

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif on Saturday has suffered a minor heart attack at Services hospital in Lahore. The former prime minister has been admitted to the hospital on Monday night. Meanwhile, the doctors at the hospital have refuted the claims of a minor heart attack.

Nawaz Sharif, who is serving 7-year imprisonment in the Al-Azizia corruption case, has been admitted to the services hospital for treatment after his platelet count fell short. Earlier, this week, the doctors at the hospital had termed the Sharif’s life in danger after his continuous drop in platelets.

The Islamabad High Court will hear the bail seeking application later in the day. Lawyer Khawaja Haris claimed that Sharif had suffered a minor heart attack last night and his life is in danger. He also said that his client’s health is deteriorating day by day.

Meanwhile, Pakistan PM Imran Khan had issued directives to allow Nawaz’s daughter Maryam Nawaz to stay with her ailing father at the hospital. Maryam is also undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

Pakistani media: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif suffers minor heart attack, at Services hospital in Lahore. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/xECm9u6E4T — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2019

On Friday, the Lahore High Court had granted bail to the former prime minister on medical grounds in the Chaudhry sugar mills case. His bail application was filed by his brother Shehbaz Sharif. In recent years, Sharif has suffered a number of health issues. In June 2016, being a prime minister, he had traveled to London surgery.

Jailed in July last year, Sharif has been held at Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore and is continuously watched by the anti-corruption watchdog, the National Accountability Bureau.

