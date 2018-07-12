Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who has been convicted in a corruption scandal, is expected to be arrested at Lahore airport as soon as he returns from London. Nawaz Sharif has been sentenced to a 10-year jail term in a 2-year old corruption scandal after Panama Papers leak had happened. However, his mother has said that he is not guilty.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is facing a 10-year jail term after being convicted in a corruption scandal, is expected to be arrested at Lahore airport when he arrives back to Pakistan from London. Reports say that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has already left from London and will be taking a halt at Abu Dhabi for a couple of hours. Troubles had started surmounting former Pakistan premier after his name had appeared n Panama Papers.

However, speaking on Nawaz Sharif’s arrest, his mother Shamim Akhtar said that those at fault fear Allah. She further added that the court had said that the corruption (in the case) could not be established. Mentioning this, she asked then why his son being punished. They are being punished for their loyalty to the nation. Nawaz Sharif’s mother also added, “Son of Pakistan, my son is returning tomorrow. The decision was against him, Maryam & Safdar. I won’t let them go to jail. If they are sent to jail, then I will go with them. I believe all of them are innocent and Allah will protect them.”

According to reports, it was found in a corruption scandal that Nawaz Sharif’s family used off-shore acocunt to buy propeties in London. The information was leaked in Panama papers two years ago.

