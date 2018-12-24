Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday has been sentenced to 7-year imprisonment by an accountability court in Islamabad in flagship investment and Al-Azizia corruption cases. Accountability court justice Muhammad Arshad Malik had already reserved the verdict in the these cases after Pakistan Supreme Court had asked to solve the cases at the earliest.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday has been sentenced to seven-year imprisonment by an anti-corruption court in an investment and Al-Azizia cases. The judgement in these cases was reserved by judge Muhammad Arshad Malik of an accountability court. Ahead of the verdict, the Supreme Court in Pakistan had asked the accountability court to give out the verdict in the pending corruption cases against the PML-N chief and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif by Monday (December 24) following which the judgement in the case had been reserved by the accountability court.

The former Pakistan Prime Minister had arrived in Islamabad on Sunday from Lahore ahead of the verdict. Nawaz Sharif party PML-N workers ahead of the verdict had gathered outside the accountability court in order to support their leader. Earlier in July, an accountability court in Islamabad had sentenced the former Prime Minister and his daughter Maryam Nawaz to 10-year and 7-year imprisonment in several corruption cases against them.

However, later in September, Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar had challenged the verdict in the Avenfield case against them following which the Islamabad High Court suspended their jail term after they gave a surety of Rs 5 lakh each.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More