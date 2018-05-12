In an exclusive interview with Pakistani daily Dawn, former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif admitted that Pakistan could have averted the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks which consumed the lives of 166 people. He also revealed that militant organisations are active in Pakistan.

In the report published by Pakistani daily Dawn, Nawaz Sharif asked, “Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Why can’t we complete trial?”

Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan’s National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordered an inquiry against Sharif and several others for allegedly laundering a staggering amount of $4.9 billion to India. The money laundering case first came to the fore in the World Bank’s Migration and Remittance Book 2016.

The 2016 report claimed that almost $5 billion was laundered to Finance Ministry of India after which Indian foreign exchanges witnessed a surge in finances while Pakistan’s economy took a hit.

