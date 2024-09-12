Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori Dies At 86 After Cancer Battle

Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori has passed away at the age of 86 following a prolonged battle with cancer. His daughter, Keiko Fujimori, confirmed the news on Wednesday night.

Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori has passed away at the age of 86 following a prolonged battle with cancer. His daughter, Keiko Fujimori, confirmed the news on Wednesday night. In a statement on X, she said, “After a long battle with cancer, our father, Alberto Fujimori, has just departed to meet the Lord. We ask those who loved him to accompany us with a prayer for the eternal rest of his soul.”

Health Decline

Earlier in the day, Fujimori’s primary care physician, Alejandro Aguinaga, reported that the former president had been struggling with his health. Fujimori had publicly disclosed a new malignant tumor diagnosis in May, which contributed to his deteriorating condition.

Controversial Legacy

Fujimori, who served as Peru’s president from 1990 to 2000, is remembered as a divisive figure. While his administration is credited with rescuing Peru from economic collapse through austerity measures known as “the Fujishock,” his tenure was marred by allegations of human rights abuses and corruption. He was later convicted on multiple charges related to these issues.

Rise to Power

Fujimori, born to Japanese immigrants, began his career in academia before turning to politics. He initially gained fame through his leadership of the Cambio 90 party and won the presidency in 1990, defeating future Nobel laureate Mario Vargas Llosa. His presidency was marked by significant economic reforms and a successful campaign against the Shining Path guerrilla movement.

Authoritarian Rule and Scandals

Despite his early successes, Fujimori’s presidency became increasingly authoritarian. His government was accused of repressing political opponents and engaging in corruption. The fallout from scandals, including the exposure of bribery by his intelligence chief Vladimiro Montesinos, led to a dramatic end to his presidency. In 2000, facing mounting corruption allegations, Fujimori attempted to resign via fax from Japan, leading to political chaos in Peru.

Legal Troubles and Imprisonment

Following his resignation, Fujimori remained in Japan before being arrested in Chile and extradited to Peru. He faced numerous legal battles, including convictions for human rights abuses, corruption, and illegal activities. In 2009, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison for authorizing a death squad. A medical pardon in 2017, citing his declining health, led to public protests and his eventual return to prison in 2019.

Final Reflections

Despite his legal issues and controversial legacy, Fujimori consistently defended his actions, arguing they were in the best interest of Peru. His final years were marked by ongoing legal and health challenges, but he maintained his position until his death.

