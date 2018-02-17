While levelling some serious allegations against the US President, the Playboy model has alleged that there were several financial and legal agreements signed in a bid to cover up the affair. Former Palyboy playmate Karen McDougal claimed that she had a sexual relationship with Donald Trump in 2006 for at least 9 months. Later, taking to NBC a White House official stated that the President of the United States had denied all the allegations levelled by the former Playboy model, McDougal, and termed it as 'fake news'.

Hitting out at the current United States President, Donald Trump, former Palyboy model Karen McDougal, claimed that she had a sexual relationship with Donald Trump in 2006 for at least 9 months. However, no comments were made by the White House on the incident. Later, talking to NBC a White House official stated that the President of the United States had denied all the allegations levelled by the former Playboy model, McDougal, and termed it as ‘fake news’. Meanwhile, reports suggested that the sexual relationship between Karen and Trump had ended quietly but later after seeing Donald Trump in 2016 presidential campaign, she sold her story.

According to a report by New Yorker, Playboy model Karen sold her story on August 5, 2016 for $150,000. Reports suggested that the rights were sold to the National Inquirer tabloid. Meanwhile, the story never ran on any platform. The National Enquirer is owned by David Pecker, who has claimed to be Donald Trump’s friend. The following tabloid also endorsed Donald Trump during his presidential campaign. The fresh allegations by Playboy model also state that Donald Trump had an affairs with the porn star Stephanie Clifford aka Stormy Daniels, in the time period. Meanwhile in Stormy Daniels’s case, Trump’s lawyer had admitted that Trump paid $130,000 to Stormy Daniel. However, he refused to disclose the reason behind the payment.