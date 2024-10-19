Former RAW Officer Vikas Yadav ‘Wanted’, In Gurpatwant Pannun Murder Case

U.S. authorities have charged Vikas Yadav, a former Indian government official, for his alleged involvement in a failed plot to assassinate pro-Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil.

U.S. authorities have charged Vikas Yadav, a former Indian government official, for his alleged involvement in a failed plot to assassinate pro-Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil. The plot was reportedly planned around the time of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the U.S.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) announced on Thursday that Yadav, 39, who previously worked with India’s Cabinet Secretariat and the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), faces charges related to “murder-for-hire and money laundering.” The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has also added Yadav to its list of “wanted” fugitives.

India Responds

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that Vikas Yadav is no longer employed by the Indian government. Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Yadav’s dismissal came after details of the U.S. indictment emerged. However, the Indian government has denied any involvement in a plot to assassinate a U.S. citizen.

Details of the Alleged Plot

According to the U.S. indictment, Yadav and a co-conspirator, Nikhil Gupta, plotted to assassinate Pannun, a U.S. citizen and vocal supporter of the Khalistani movement. Pannun is known for his advocacy of an independent Sikh state. Gupta was arrested in the Czech Republic last year and later extradited to the U.S. to face trial for his role in the plot.

The indictment details how Yadav, identified as a “senior field officer” responsible for “security management” and “intelligence,” orchestrated the assassination plan from India. Yadav, who previously served in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as an Assistant Commandant, allegedly hired a hitman through Gupta. The hitman, who turned out to be an FBI informant, requested $100,000 for the job and received $15,000 as an advance payment in June 2023.

A photograph from the U.S. indictment shows two individuals exchanging money in a car in New York, which prosecutors claim was the payment for the assassination attempt. The money was purportedly provided by someone acting on behalf of Yadav and Gupta.

U.S. Reaction

FBI Director Christopher Wray condemned the assassination plot, stating that the case highlights the agency’s commitment to protecting U.S. citizens and upholding their First Amendment rights. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland added that the Justice Department will not tolerate attempts to target Americans on U.S. soil.

Yadav’s current whereabouts are unknown, but the FBI has issued a federal arrest warrant for him. The charges against him mark the second indictment in connection with the case, following Nikhil Gupta’s earlier apprehension.

Indian Government’s Position

The Indian government has strongly denied involvement in any plot to target an American national. In response to the allegations, India has set up an inquiry committee to investigate the matter thoroughly. While distancing itself from the actions of its former employee, New Delhi has expressed its commitment to cooperating with U.S. authorities to ensure the safety of all individuals.

This case has attracted widespread attention, particularly given the political sensitivities around the Khalistani movement and the broader implications for India-U.S. relations.

Also Read: Very Poor’ Is The Air Quality Of Delhi Today, AQI Surges To 330