Former Rebel and Syria’s Transitional President Sets Timeline For Presidential Election

Syria’s newly appointed interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, has provided a timeline for the country’s first presidential elections since he overthrew Bashar al-Assad. In an interview with Syria TV on February 3, 2025, Sharaa revealed that the elections would take place within four to five years. This marks the first time he has outlined a concrete timeline since being named the transitional president on January 30, 2025.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Reason for the Delay: Infrastructure and Data Consolidation

Sharaa explained that the delay in holding elections is due to the significant infrastructure required to organize such an event. He emphasized the need to re-establish and consolidate data on the country’s population to update electoral rolls, without which, he warned, elections would face credibility issues. He noted that international norms would be applied during the transitional period, including regarding the role of the president during this time.

The interim president outlined plans for a political transition that would include a national conference to form an inclusive government. This conference, which Sharaa said would invite representatives who truly reflect the Syrian people, will address critical issues facing the country. The ultimate goal of the conference will be to create a “constitutional declaration” and begin the drafting of a new constitution.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Focus on Rebuilding the Nation

Sharaa, who previously led the Islamist rebel group that played a pivotal role in the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad, emphasized the need to rebuild Syria’s infrastructure and establish new political systems. He has already been tasked with forming a temporary legislative council to oversee the transitional period and suspend the existing Syrian constitution.

While Sharaa did not elaborate on the specific international norms used to determine the timeline, he assured the public that Syria would adhere to global standards as it transitions to a fully elected presidency and government. This commitment, he said, would ensure the legitimacy of the upcoming elections.

Political Transition and the Constitution

Sharaa had previously suggested in December 2024 that drafting a new Syrian constitution could take up to three years. However, he is optimistic that the efforts to transition to a new, inclusive government will be worth the time and effort, setting the stage for a more stable and democratic Syria in the future.

As Syria embarks on its journey to rebuild and stabilize, President Sharaa’s recent announcement signals a significant shift in the country’s governance. The commitment to an inclusive and transparent political process, coupled with efforts to consolidate infrastructure and population data, sets a promising foundation for the country’s future elections. However, the long road ahead will require careful planning and coordination in the face of ongoing challenges.