Saturday, December 14, 2024
Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi Injured During Luxembourg Trip, Hospitalized for Treatment

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was hospitalized after suffering an injury during an official visit to Luxembourg with a Congressional delegation. The 84-year-old is receiving excellent treatment and will miss the remainder of the trip to honor American WWII veterans.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic representative from California, was hospitalized on Friday following an injury sustained during her official visit to Luxembourg. Pelosi, 84, is part of a bipartisan Congressional delegation that traveled to Luxembourg to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, a crucial turning point in World War II.

According to Ian Krager, a spokesperson for Pelosi, the incident happened during one of her official engagements in Luxembourg. She was immediately taken to a hospital for evaluation after the injury. The spokesperson tried to calm the public down by saying that Pelosi is receiving “excellent treatment” from medical professionals.

“Speaker Emerita Pelosi is currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals. She continues to work and regrets that she is unable to attend the remainder of the CODEL engagements to honor the courage of our servicemembers during one of the greatest acts of American heroism in our nation’s history,” the statement read.

Pelosi Looks Forward To Returning Home

Despite her injury, Pelosi is said to be in good spirits, and sources close to her report that she is recovering well. Her spokesperson said Pelosi, who has represented her San Francisco district for decades, is looking forward to returning to the United States soon. She will miss a few events planned around the anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge but says she’s committed to her work and duties.

Although Pelosi resigned as Speaker of the House in 2022 after serving nearly two decades, she has remained a very active and influential member of Congress. She has continued to work at a full schedule: House votes, public appearances, and international travel. She was visiting Luxembourg as part of her continued efforts to honor American history and its military heroes.

The congressional delegation, which included 18 House lawmakers, was scheduled to participate in events commemorating the Battle of the Bulge. These events took place over the weekend, but Pelosi’s injury will prevent her from attending the remainder of the ceremonies.

