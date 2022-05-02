Attacking the incumbent government, Sirisena cautioned that a dire situation would arise where people would die at their homes if the current leaders continue in the government.

Former Sri Lanka President and chairman of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), Maithripala Sirisena on Sunday called for fresh elections in the country amid its worst economic crisis. While addressing a May Day rally, Sirisena said that politicians should take the side of the people during the current situation in the island nation. The former Sri Lankan President was quoted as saying, “I also too took to the streets as this government doesn’t leave even when people from the country’s richest to the innocent suffering farmers and public servants took to the streets demanding the government to go home. I want to form a new government in the country. We will do it.”

Attacking the incumbent government, Sirisena cautioned that a dire situation would arise where people would die at their homes if the current leaders continue in the government. He added that two or three lakhs of people in the country were already starving and he was receiving calls from people all over the country asking for food.

The former president added that he could not stay at home when the people were in a state of distress with thousands of problems in the country.



