Former Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa to resign from PM post tomorrow: Former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa has decided to resign from his controversial post of Prime Minister tomorrow. He was appointed as the prime minister by President Srisena last month after sacking Wickremesinghe. This comes after a day after the Sri Lankan Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the dissolution of Parliament by Srisena was illegal. The court in its verdict said the decision to hold early elections is against the purview of the Constitution. Announcing Rajapaksa’s decision, his son and Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa said former president Mahinda Rajapaksa will resign from the premiership on Saturday after an address to the nation.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) with the former president, SLFP and others will now work to form a broader political coalition with President Sirisena, said Namal Rajapaksa in a tweet on Friday evening. The decision is seen as an end to weeks-long power tussle in South Asian island nation.

President Srisena had earlier today called a meeting special meeting of the United People’s Freedom Alliance at the Presidential Secretariat in capital Colombo. Rajapaksa so far has failed to prove his majority in the Parliament. He was defeated twice in no-confidence motions on November 14 and 16, but the former Sri Lankan president refused to step down.

Rajapaksa is seen as a close ally of China. Beijing, however, has denied these allegations saying that it had no role in getting the former Sri Lankan president appointed as prime minister.

