Former Student Leader of Sheikh Hasina’s Party Dies While Trying to Escape to India

Ex- General Secretary of the Bangladesh Chhatra League & a member of the Pirojpur District Awami League, Ishak Ali Khan Panna recently lost his life, while trying to escape to Meghalaya on saturday. Reports Dhaka Tribune.

Confirmed by his nephew & Chairperson of Chirapara Par Satoria Union Parishad, Laikuzzaman Talukder Mintoo, Panna experienced a heart attack after falling from a hill in Shillong.

However, it was later learned that Panna had died in Sylhet after crossing into India through the Tamabil border.

As per sources, during his escape, Panna was accompanied by a leader from the central committee of the Awami League, originally from Chittagong, and another leader from the Jhalakathi Chhatra League.

Meanwhile on friday, the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya has successfully intercepted an infiltration attempt along the International Border in the East Jaintia Hills district.

Earlier on Thursday, BSF detained four Bangladeshi nationals, which included three women, and two Indian accomplices. Later, these apprehended individuals were handed over to local authorities for further legal action.

