Former Olympic doctor Larry Nassar was awarded 40 to 175 years jail sentence in Michigan for abusing female athletes after the testimony of 156 victims, BBC reported on Wednesday. The judge dismissed Nassar’s attempted apology as insincere, saying he would “be in darkness the rest of his life”. “As much as it was my honour and privilege to hear the sister survivors, it was my honour and privilege to sentence you,” Judge Rosemarie Aquilina told Nassar during the sentencing.”Because, sir, you do not deserve to walk outside of a prison ever again. You have not owned yet what you did. I wouldn’t send my dogs to you, sir. I’ve just signed your death warrant,” she added.

Nassar pleaded guilty to 10 counts of sexual assault against girls and young women, including Olympians. The 54-year-old had already been sentenced to 60 years for possession of child pornography. Women who filed criminal complaints against Nassar spoke out at his sentencing hearing in Lansing. Meanwhile, after seven days of testimony from the victims, Nassar said he was sorry for what happened. “What I am feeling pales in comparison to the pain, trauma, and emotional destruction that all of you are feeling,” he said in the courtroom.

“There are no words to describe the depth and breadth of how sorry I am for what has occurred,” he added. More than 100 women and girls accused Nassar of a pattern of serial abuse, and have lashed out at top sporting officials for failing to stop him. They include the Olympic gold-medal winners Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and McKayla Maroney.