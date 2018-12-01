Former US President George HW Bush dies at 94: Former US President George HW Bush passed away at the age of 94, a family spokesperson announced on Twitter on late Friday, November 30. The veteran Republican leader served as the president of United States from 1989 to 1993.

Former US President George HW Bush dies: Former US President George HW Bush passed away at the age of 94, a family spokesperson announced on late Friday, November 30. The announcement came from his son and former president George W. Bush, who expressed grief over Twitter, by writing that Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro and he are saddened to announce that after 94 notable years, their Dad has died. Bush, who served as America’s 41st president from 1989 to 1993, during which he led a successful campaign to drive out Saddam Hussein from Kuwait, is considered as one of the most important achievements by him.

Bush was the hero of The World War II, who was also at the helm during the collapse of the Soviet Union and the final months of the Cold War. He was also the director of CIA under the extremely popular Ronald Reagan and was the chairman of the Republican National Committee. He is survived by his 5 children and 17 grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements of the veteran Republican leader will be announced soon, media reports said.

