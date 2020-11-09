George W Bush on Sunday called up President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to congratulate them on their election victory.

Former US President George W Bush on Sunday called up President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to congratulate them on their election victory, reported CNN.

In a statement, Bush said: “I extended my warm congratulations and thanked him for the patriotic message he delivered last night. I also called Kamala Harris to congratulate her on her historic election to the vice presidency.”

“Though we have political differences, I know Joe Biden to be a good man, who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country. The President-elect reiterated that while he ran as a Democrat, he will govern for all Americans. I offered him the same thing I offered Presidents Trump and Obama: my prayers for his success, and my pledge to help in any way I can,” he added.

According to CNN, Bush also said he congratulated President Donald Trump on the campaign. “I want to congratulate President Trump and his supporters on a hard-fought campaign. He earned the votes of more than 70 million Americans – an extraordinary political achievement. They have spoken, and their voices will continue to be heard through elected Republicans at every level of government,” Bush said.

Also read: Republicans split on Biden’s election win as Trump refuses to concede defeat

Also read: Melania Trump wants Donald Trump to concede defeat to Joe Biden

Biden, defeated Trump in a closely contested election and will be the 46th president of the United States. He is the oldest elected President in the history of the US at the age of 78.

In his third attempt at the White House, Biden, a four-decade Washington figure as a Senator and then a vice president, received more than 74 million votes, four million more than Trump, and more than any other presidential candidate.

Kamala Harris is also the first woman, Black American and Asian-American to become Vice President of the United States.

Also read: US Elections 2020: “Time to heal”, say Biden and Harris in their victory speeches