Former US Senator Alan Simpson Dies at 93

Former US Senator Alan Simpson, a key figure in Wyoming politics and a respected Republican known for his sharp wit and ability to bridge partisan divides, has died at the age of 93, the Associated Press reported Friday.

Simpson passed away early morning following complications from a broken hip he sustained in December, the report stated, citing a statement from his family and the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, where he served as a board member for 56 years.

A prominent figure alongside former Vice President Dick Cheney, Simpson played a crucial role in shaping Wyoming’s Republican leadership.

Serving three terms in the Senate from 1979 to 1997, Simpson emerged as a moderate voice in an era that saw the Republican Party’s resurgence under President Ronald Reagan. As a top Senate leader, he was instrumental in rallying GOP senators around key legislative efforts, often helping to navigate the complexities of bipartisan negotiations.