Formula 1 Race Results: Who Lost And Who Won?

The first qualifying session of the 2025 Formula 1 season in Melbourne lived up to expectations, delivering drama, surprises, and a dominant performance from McLaren.

The first qualifying session of the 2025 Formula 1 season in Melbourne lived up to expectations with a dominant performance from McLaren.

The first qualifying session of the 2025 Formula 1 season in Melbourne lived up to expectations, delivering drama, surprises, and a dominant performance from McLaren. While some teams excelled, others struggled, setting the stage for an unpredictable season ahead.

Ferrari Struggles in Qualifying

One of the biggest disappointments of the session was Ferrari, which failed to make it into the top six in Q3. With Liam Lawson and Kimi Antonelli eliminated in Q1, the expectation was that Ferrari would perform better, but the team only managed seventh and eighth places.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Things began to unravel in Q2, where both drivers struggled to find pace on their second set of tires. Charles Leclerc complained about tire degradation, making it difficult for him to maintain speed.

Q3 was no better, as Leclerc had to abort his final lap while other frontrunners improved their times. Hamilton, meanwhile, was unable to go faster than his Q2 lap.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

After Friday’s practice, there was speculation that Ferrari was handling its tires differently than McLaren, bringing them up to temperature more gently for better race performance. However, this strategy didn’t seem to work with the new Pirelli tires, particularly the tricky C5 compound.

Hamilton acknowledged the issue, stating that Ferrari was “definitely overheating” the tires and suggesting that the team needed to be “a bit more dynamic” after following the “same thing, same prep, every session.”

McLaren Dominates with Front-Row Lockout

McLaren emerged as the clear winner in qualifying, locking out the front row and holding a gap of at least three-tenths of a second over the next fastest car.

Both drivers made mistakes on their first Q3 laps, which highlighted the challenge of keeping the MCL39 in the right performance window. However, when they refocused for the final laps, McLaren’s advantage over Red Bull and Mercedes was undeniable.

While part of McLaren’s dominance may be due to getting the revised C5 Pirelli tires to work better than their competitors, it remains to be seen whether this advantage will continue across different compounds and circuits.

Ollie Bearman’s Tough Weekend

For Ollie Bearman, the Australian Grand Prix weekend has been disastrous. The young driver, who came into the season with high expectations, suffered two crashes and a gearbox issue in qualifying, completing only 15 laps over two days.

Bearman is now hoping for rain on Sunday to shake up the race and give him a better chance, despite his limited experience in wet conditions.

Max Verstappen’s Strong Recovery

Despite Red Bull’s struggles in pre-season testing and his teammate’s early exit in Q1, Max Verstappen managed to qualify third. While the gap to McLaren is significant, Verstappen once again showed his ability to maximize results in a difficult situation.

If it rains on Sunday, McLaren’s drivers will have to stay alert, knowing Verstappen is right behind them on the starting grid.

Yuki Tsunoda Impresses with P5 Finish

Yuki Tsunoda delivered an outstanding performance, qualifying fifth and finishing within two-tenths of Verstappen. This result was particularly impressive given that Red Bull chose not to promote him to their main team. Instead, he is driving for the Racing Bulls team, which performed better than expected.

This result serves as a strong response from Tsunoda, proving he is a dependable and competitive driver.

Liam Lawson Struggles in First Red Bull Outing

Lawson had a tough first qualifying session with Red Bull, failing to make it past Q1. A power unit issue prevented him from running in FP3, limiting his preparation. He made an early mistake, overshooting Turn 3 and disrupting his lap sequence.

His final sector was compromised after a snap at Turn 10 overheated his tires, leading to more mistakes. This performance was reminiscent of Pierre Gasly’s disappointing Q1 exit in Melbourne in 2019. While it’s too early to panic, Lawson will be eager to improve in the upcoming races.

Kimi Antonelli’s Unfortunate Q1 Exit

Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli also struggled in qualifying, exiting in Q1 despite showing promising pace in practice. His performance took a hit when his car suffered bib damage after hitting a kerb at Turn 6, causing a loss of performance over his final two laps.

Without this damage, Antonelli could have comfortably made it into Q2. While his performance wasn’t as poor as it seemed, the result was disappointing nonetheless.

Haas in Trouble

Haas endured a miserable qualifying session, with Bearman’s difficult start adding to the team’s woes. Esteban Ocon’s pace was uncompetitive throughout the weekend, and any hopes of an improvement overnight didn’t materialize.

In Q1, Ocon was the slowest of the 19 drivers who set a time, and the Haas was half a second slower than the next closest car. The VF-25 appears significantly off the pace, and with the season just starting, alarm bells are already ringing for the team.

Alex Albon Leads the Williams Charge

Williams has shown significant improvement compared to last year. While they may not be in contention for race wins, their performance in qualifying suggests they are much more competitive than in 2024.

Alex Albon secured a top-six start, three and a half tenths ahead of his new teammate Carlos Sainz, who admitted he was still adjusting to the car’s qualifying characteristics. This result is a strong statement from Albon, solidifying his leadership role within the team.

Aston Martin’s Missed Opportunity

Aston Martin finds itself in a tricky situation. While its start to the 2025 season is weaker than in 2023 and 2024, its actual pace in qualifying wasn’t as bad as expected.

Fernando Alonso looked capable of making Q3, but a mistake led to an early exit in Q2. The team ended up qualifying 12th and 13th, far from ideal but better than feared. The key challenge now is turning this potential into consistent results.

Gabriel Bortoleto’s Impressive Debut

Among the rookies, Gabriel Bortoleto stood out. While veterans like Antonelli and Bearman struggled, Bortoleto delivered an excellent performance for Sauber.

He made it into Q2, an achievement for a team that struggled at the back of the grid throughout 2024. Not only did he reach Q2, but he also outqualified his experienced teammate, Nico Hulkenberg, proving he could be a surprise performer this season.

Looking Ahead to Race Day

With McLaren looking dominant in qualifying and Verstappen poised to challenge from third, the Australian Grand Prix promises to be an exciting battle. Rain could shake things up, creating opportunities for those who struggled in qualifying. As the first race of the 2025 season unfolds, teams and drivers will be looking to make their mark on what is shaping up to be an unpredictable season.