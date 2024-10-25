Four Astronauts Make Long-Awaited Return To Earth After Boeing Capsule Trouble And Hurricane Milton

Four astronauts returned to Earth after an extended stay in space, delayed by issues with Boeing's capsule and Hurricane Milton, safely landing in the Gulf of Mexico.

Four astronauts made their way back to Earth on Friday after an extended stay at the International Space Station (ISS) lasting nearly eight months. Their return was delayed due to technical troubles with Boeing’s Starliner capsule and the disruption caused by Hurricane Milton.

The crew, aboard a SpaceX capsule, successfully splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida coast just before dawn. This return followed their undocking from the ISS earlier in the week. Originally scheduled to return two months prior, the astronauts faced unforeseen delays stemming from issues with Boeing’s new astronaut transport vehicle.

Delays Due To Technical Challenges And Weather

Boeing’s Starliner capsule encountered safety concerns, leading to a previously planned empty return in September. Following this setback, Hurricane Milton further complicated their timeline, contributing to an additional two weeks of adverse weather conditions, including high winds and rough seas.

The returning astronauts included three Americans—Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, and Jeanette Epps—and one Russian, Alexander Grebenkin. Barratt, the mission’s sole space veteran, expressed gratitude to the support teams on Earth. “They had to replan, retool, and kind of redo everything right along with us, and helped us to roll with all those punches,” he stated, acknowledging the collaborative efforts that allowed their mission to adapt to changing circumstances.

Upcoming Missions And Crewing Updates

Their replacements will be two test pilots for Boeing’s Starliner, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams. Originally slated for an eight-day mission, their mission duration has now extended to eight months. Additionally, two astronauts launched by SpaceX four weeks ago will also remain at the ISS until February, ensuring the station maintains a full crew complement.

Following this mission’s conclusion, the space station has returned to its standard crew size of seven, which now includes four Americans and three Russians after months of overflow. The successful return of these astronauts marks a significant step in the ongoing collaboration between NASA, SpaceX, and Boeing as they continue to push the boundaries of space exploration.

MUST READ | Polls Reveal Trump Outperforms Harris On Economic Trust Among Americans