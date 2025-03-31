Home
Monday, March 31, 2025
Four Chinese Nationals Detained For Stealing Documents From Collapsed Bangkok High-Rise After Myanmar Earthquake

Bangkok police detained four Chinese nationals for stealing documents from the collapsed high-rise after Myanmar's earthquake. The building was part of a Chinese-backed project.

Bangkok police have detained four Chinese nationals for attempting to steal sensitive documents from the site of a collapsed high-rise building. The collapse of the building, which was part of a Chinese-backed construction project, has sparked serious concerns over safety standards and the handling of disaster sites.

According to The Nation Thailand, the men were caught illegally entering the restricted area and removing over 30 files of crucial documents. The building was the only high-rise in Bangkok to collapse due to the tremors from Myanmar’s earthquake, which has claimed over 1,700 lives, left 3,400 injured, and resulted in more than 300 missing in the war-torn nation.

Thai Police Recover 32 Stolen Files

Police Major General Nopasin Poolswat confirmed that the detained individuals had removed 32 files, including blueprints and construction-related documents, from the wreckage. Authorities designated the site as a restricted area, but the suspects bypassed security measures to retrieve the files.

Image

One of the detained individuals, who had a valid work permit, claimed to be a project manager for the collapsed building’s construction. The three others were subcontractors working for the same company. The suspects argued that the files were necessary for insurance and legal claims, but authorities have not ruled out potential foul play.

Police Release Four Suspects, But Legal Action Underway

Despite their explanation, the four men were charged with violating public safety regulations by unlawfully entering the disaster site and taking sensitive documents. They were later released but are expected to face legal proceedings.

The incident has intensified scrutiny on the Chinese-backed construction project, with growing concerns over safety lapses and whether the firm had followed proper building regulations. The collapse of the high-rise within seconds of the tremors has raised serious questions about the structural integrity of such projects.

Myanmar Earthquake’s Devastating Impact

While Thailand grapples with this controversy, Myanmar continues to suffer from the deadly earthquake. Hospitals are overwhelmed, and foreign aid teams are rushing in to assist affected communities. The 7.7-magnitude earthquake, one of the strongest in a century, has left thousands displaced and rescue operations ongoing.

The investigation into both the collapsed Bangkok building and the larger impact of the Myanmar earthquake remains ongoing. Thai authorities are expected to review safety protocols for foreign-backed projects to prevent similar disasters in the future.

