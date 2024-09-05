Four Dead, Nine Injured In Mass Shooting at Apalachee High School, Georgia

On Wednesday, Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, was the scene of a devastating mass shooting that resulted in four fatalities and nine injuries. The suspected shooter, a 14-year-old student identified as Colt Gray, is now in custody and will face murder charges as an adult.

Victims Identified

The four individuals who lost their lives in the tragic incident have been identified as:

Mason Schermerhorn, a 14-year-old student

a 14-year-old student Christian Angulo , a 14-year-old student

, a 14-year-old student Richard Aspinwall, a teacher and assistant football coach

a teacher and assistant football coach Christina Irimie, a teacher

Aspinwall and Irimie, both math teachers, were well-known within the school community. Their loss has been deeply felt by students, faculty, and staff.

Injuries and Response

Nine other individuals were hospitalized following the shooting. This group includes eight students and one teacher, all of whom are expected to survive their injuries.

The incident began around 9:45 a.m. when Gray, who was initially outside of his Algebra 1 class, re-entered the classroom with a firearm. Student Lyela Sayarath reported that Gray had initially left the classroom but returned and attempted to gain entry. When another student saw the gun and refused to open the door, Gray proceeded to the adjacent classroom, where he opened fire.

The first reports of the shooting reached the sheriff’s department at approximately 10:20 a.m. Law enforcement arrived swiftly, joined by two school resource officers stationed at Apalachee High. A resource officer confronted Gray, who surrendered immediately and was taken into custody without further incident. All schools in the district were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

Investigation and Threats

The firearm used in the shooting was identified as an AR-platform weapon, specifically an AR-15-style rifle, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Earlier in the day, Apalachee High School had received a phone threat claiming that shootings would occur at five schools, with Apalachee being the first target. However, there is no current evidence suggesting that additional schools were targeted or that there was any accomplice involved in the shooting.

FBI, ATF, and local law enforcement agencies are collaborating on the investigation. GBI Director Chris Hosey confirmed that investigators are following up on potential leads but have found no indication of other suspects or additional planned attacks.

School and Community Response

In the aftermath of the shooting, all schools in the Barrow County district will remain closed for the week as the investigation continues and the community begins to process the tragedy. The impact of this violent event has shaken the local community, and support services are being mobilized to assist those affected by the loss and trauma.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities are working to piece together the circumstances leading up to the shooting and to ensure the safety of the school community.

