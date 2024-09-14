Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Saturday, September 14, 2024
Live Tv

Four Killed In Romanian Floods Amid Heavy Rain Across Europe

Four people have tragically died in Romania as a result of severe flooding brought on by torrential rain affecting central and eastern Europe. Emergency services confirmed the deaths in the southeastern region of Galati, where a search and rescue operation is ongoing.

Four Killed In Romanian Floods Amid Heavy Rain Across Europe

Four people have tragically died in Romania as a result of severe flooding brought on by torrential rain affecting central and eastern Europe. Emergency services confirmed the deaths in the southeastern region of Galati, where a search and rescue operation is ongoing. “Dozens of people were rescued from their homes in 19 areas of the country,” the emergency services told AFP. The heavy rain has caused significant disruption and damage, prompting a major response from local authorities.

Flood Alerts and Evacuations

In response to the intense rainfall, the Czech Republic has issued its highest flood alert in 38 locations. In Prague, city officials have taken stringent measures to mitigate the impact, including raising flood barriers, closing embankments to the public, and shutting down the zoo as a safety precaution. The city’s proactive approach reflects its memories of past devastating floods, emphasizing the need for preparedness.

Also Read: Neighbours Should Stay Friendly, Says Bangladesh Jamaat-E-Islami Deputy Ameer On Ties With India

Meanwhile, in Poland, the situation is also becoming critical. Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak reported that towns near the Czech border, such as Morow and Glucholazy, are facing dangerous conditions. In Glucholazy, the river level has risen two meters above safe limits, leading to the evacuation of residents from nearby streets. “The situation looks very bad. The state of the river and the forecasts about its state are still concerning,” Siemoniak said. He highlighted that four major rivers are experiencing problematic levels, potentially necessitating further evacuations and causing damage in several towns.

Widespread Impact

Cyclone Boris has been unleashing its fury across parts of Poland, Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia since Thursday. The cyclone has brought strong winds and relentless rain, compounding the already challenging flood conditions. Authorities in affected areas are working diligently to manage the situation and prevent further harm, while residents brace for continued adverse weather conditions.

Must Read: Pakistan Dismisses Special Representative To Afghanistan: Report

Filed under

czech republic floods Romania romanian floods

Also Read

Fraser McGurk Becomes Second Youngest Australian To score A Fifty In T20Is

Fraser McGurk Becomes Second Youngest Australian To score A Fifty In T20Is

Uttarakhand On High Alert: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Landslides on Badrinath National Highway, Disrupts Traffic

Uttarakhand On High Alert: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Landslides on Badrinath National Highway, Disrupts Traffic

ED Arrests Gurugram Residents In Property Fraud Case

ED Arrests Gurugram Residents In Property Fraud Case

Uganda Mourns Over The Murder Of Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei Killed By Ex-Partner

Uganda Mourns Over The Murder Of Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei Killed By Ex-Partner

Pakistan: Costs Of Diamer-Bhasha Dam Jump 300% Due To Financial Issues

Pakistan: Costs Of Diamer-Bhasha Dam Jump 300% Due To Financial Issues

Entertainment

It’s Official! Vijay Teams Up With Director H Vinoth For ‘Thalapathy 69’

It’s Official! Vijay Teams Up With Director H Vinoth For ‘Thalapathy 69’

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Pose For A Photo On The Set Of ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Pose For A Photo On The Set Of ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki

Following Tumbbad’s Re-Release, Sohum Shah Announces ‘Tumbbad 2’

Following Tumbbad’s Re-Release, Sohum Shah Announces ‘Tumbbad 2’

Ariana Grande’s Boyfriend Ethan Slater NOW Officially Divorced After Splitting With EX- Wife Lilly Jay

Ariana Grande’s Boyfriend Ethan Slater NOW Officially Divorced After Splitting With EX- Wife Lilly Jay

Thalapathy 69: Has Vijay Become The Highest Paid Actor Of India After Bagging A Deal Of Rs 275 Crore?

Thalapathy 69: Has Vijay Become The Highest Paid Actor Of India After Bagging A Deal

Lifestyle

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox