Four Killed In Romanian Floods Amid Heavy Rain Across Europe

Four people have tragically died in Romania as a result of severe flooding brought on by torrential rain affecting central and eastern Europe. Emergency services confirmed the deaths in the southeastern region of Galati, where a search and rescue operation is ongoing. “Dozens of people were rescued from their homes in 19 areas of the country,” the emergency services told AFP. The heavy rain has caused significant disruption and damage, prompting a major response from local authorities.

Flood Alerts and Evacuations

In response to the intense rainfall, the Czech Republic has issued its highest flood alert in 38 locations. In Prague, city officials have taken stringent measures to mitigate the impact, including raising flood barriers, closing embankments to the public, and shutting down the zoo as a safety precaution. The city’s proactive approach reflects its memories of past devastating floods, emphasizing the need for preparedness.

Meanwhile, in Poland, the situation is also becoming critical. Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak reported that towns near the Czech border, such as Morow and Glucholazy, are facing dangerous conditions. In Glucholazy, the river level has risen two meters above safe limits, leading to the evacuation of residents from nearby streets. “The situation looks very bad. The state of the river and the forecasts about its state are still concerning,” Siemoniak said. He highlighted that four major rivers are experiencing problematic levels, potentially necessitating further evacuations and causing damage in several towns.

Widespread Impact

Cyclone Boris has been unleashing its fury across parts of Poland, Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia since Thursday. The cyclone has brought strong winds and relentless rain, compounding the already challenging flood conditions. Authorities in affected areas are working diligently to manage the situation and prevent further harm, while residents brace for continued adverse weather conditions.

