France President Emmanuel Macron announces collaborating with Turkey and Greece to evacuate people from Ukraine.

On Friday, President Emmanuel Macron announced that France was organizing a “humanitarian action” with Turkey and Greece to evacuate people from the shattered Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

In the EU conference in Brussels, Macron said, “We will partner with Turkey and Greece to launch a humanitarian operation to remove all those who want to leave Mariupol.”

He later added, “Within the next 48 to 72 hours, I will have a new conversation with [Russian] President Vladimir Putin to thrash out the details and secure the processes.”

According to Macron, French officials met with the mayor of Mariupol on Friday, and the remaining 150,000 inhabitants are trapped in “dramatic situations.”