France Backs India’s Fight Against Terrorism As Russia Urges Restraint to Prevent Regional Escalation

France condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and expressed its full solidarity with India even as Russia urged restraint.

France condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and expressed its full solidarity with India even as Russia urged restraint.

With India-Pakistan tensions escalating following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack and New Delhi’s retaliatory precision strikes under ‘Operation Sindoor’, major global powers on Wednesday issued statements urging restraint and calling for the protection of civilians. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova voiced Moscow’s concern over the growing military confrontation between India and Pakistan, saying, “We are deeply concerned about the aggravation of military confrontation between India and Pakistan following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam… We urge the parties involved to show restraint in order to prevent the further deterioration in the region”.

Similarly, the French Embassy in India took to X to affirm France’s solidarity with India and appeal for de-escalation.

“France condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April and expressed its full solidarity with India. France supports India in its fight against terrorist groups. France is deeply concerned about the latest developments between India and Pakistan. It calls for de-escalation and the protection of civilians,” the statement read.

“The Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs is closely monitoring the situation and our embassies in Islamabad and New Delhi are mobilised to assist our nationals,” the French Embassy added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

These international reactions come in the wake of India’s military operation early Wednesday morning, targeting nine terrorist camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The operation was launched in response to the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people, including a Nepali citizen.

“Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed… The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives,” said Wing Commander Vyomika Singh during a media briefing.

During an official briefing, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi showed footage of the destroyed sites, confirming the Indian Army’s strikes on terror training facilities in Muridke — known for training 2008 Mumbai attackers David Headley and Ajmal Kasab — along with camps in Sarjal (Sialkot), Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala, Markaz Abbas (Kotli), and Mehmoona Joya (Sialkot).

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri characterised the Pahalgam massacre as a calculated act of terror aimed at disrupting the return of peace in Kashmir.

“The attack in Pahalgam was marked with extreme barbarity, with the victims mostly killed with head shots at close range and in front of their family…the family members were deliberately traumatised through the manner of killing, accompanied by the exhortation that they should take back the message. The attack was clearly driven by the objective of undermining normalcy returning to Kashmir,” Misri said, as reported by ANI.

ALSO READ: 24×7 Control Rooms Activated, Schools Closed in J&K Amid Heightened India-Pakistan Tensions