France has denounced the institutionalized repression of the Uighurs Muslims in China. The community has become the victim of forced assimilation by the Chinese government and the situation has worsened over the years.

On Wednesday, French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian denounced the ‘institutionalized repression’ of China’s Uighur minority. Many Human Right Experts and activists have stated that at least 1 million Muslims are detained and are being tortured in camps in China’s remote western region. despite the shreds of evidence gathered by the international community of China’s activities in Beijing, China has denied the claims stating that these camps provide vocational training and are needed to fight extremism.

Le Drian, while speaking via a video conference at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, said that the witness accounts and documents from the Chinese region of Xianjing signify ‘unjustifiable practices towards the Uighurs Muslims and s system of large scale surveillance and institutionalized repression. United Nations has earlier called the repression of Uighurs as the worst case of Human Rights Violation since World War II.

As a voting member in the council, France raised concerns over the regression of human rights in Russia. The French foreign minister, in his statement, cited that the ‘attempted assassination’ of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, who was poisoned with a nerve agent in an attack which he blames on the Kremlin, as well as the crackdown on pro-democracy protestors in Belarus, the current wars in Syria, the armed conflict in Yemen and the military coup in Myanmar.

The Chinese Embassy in Paris took out a series of tweets and told that these accusations are ‘more than absurd’ and these lies are the tools of western anti-Chinese forces to demonize China which are targeted to insult the 1.4 billion Chinese, including the 25 million multiethnic habitants of Xinjiang.

The Uighurs are subjected to political indoctrination and are being incarcerated in camps across China. In July 2020, 22 western nations had raised concern over the Xinjiang repression whereas 37 countries, including some Muslim majority nations, had defended China and whitewashed its crimes as counter-terrorism operations.

