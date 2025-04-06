Home
France’s Far-Right Supporters Rally in Paris Against Marine Le Pen’s Conviction

Le Pen Supporters gathered in Paris on Sunday to protest her recent conviction for embezzlement and a five-year ban on running for office.

Le Pen supporters gathered in Paris on Sunday to protest her recent conviction for embezzlement and a five-year ban on running for office. (AP Photo)


Supporters of Marine Le Pen, the leader of France’s far-right National Rally (RN), gathered in Paris on Sunday to protest her recent conviction for embezzlement and a five-year ban on running for public office, The Associated Press reported.

Le Pen, who is appealing the conviction, addressed her supporters with defiance, vowing not to “let the presidency be stolen”, in an appeal seen as part of her strategy to remain a central figure in French politics, particularly as her National Rally party eyes the 2027 presidential election, the report said.

However, the far-right rally in Paris was met with strong opposition from left-wing groups as a rival demonstration was held at Place de la République, where activists denounced Le Pen’s actions as part of what they called a “Trumpist turn” by her political movement.

Le Pen’s protégée, Jordan Bardella, could become a leading candidate for the RN in the 2027 presidential race, the report stated, citing political analysts.

Meanwhile, the centrist Renaissance party, led by French Minister Gabriel Attal, also held a separate event in Saint-Denis, warning of what they called an “existential threat to the rule of law”, according to AP.

Reports suggest that the impact of Le Pen’s conviction extends beyond French borders, sending ripples through far-right political circles across Europe and globally.

