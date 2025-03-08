France, Germany, Italy and UK Extend Support for Arab-Backed Plan On Reconstruction of Gaza

The postwar plan, proposed by Egypt, calls for Hamas to cede power to an interim administration until a reformed Palestinian Authority can assume control.

France, Germany, Italy, and Britain have decided to extend their support for an Arab-backed plan on the reconstruction of Gaza that would cost $53 billion and avoid displacing Palestinians from the Strip, Reuters reported, citing a joint statement from the countries’ foreign ministers.

“The plan shows a realistic path to the reconstruction of Gaza and promises—if implemented—swift and sustainable improvement of the catastrophic living conditions for the Palestinians living in Gaza,” the statement read.

While Israel has rejected the plan drawn up by Egypt, US President Donald Trump has presented his own vision to turn the Gaza Strip into a “Middle East Riviera”.

The US administration has said that President Trump stands by his vision, which includes expelling the Palestinian residents of the territory and transforming it into a “riviera” owned by the United States, CNN reported.

In a statement earlier this week, White House National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes said, “The current proposal does not address the reality that Gaza is currently uninhabitable and residents cannot humanely live in a territory covered in debris and unexploded ordnance. President Trump stands by his vision to rebuild Gaza free from Hamas. We look forward to further talks to bring peace and prosperity to the region.”

The postwar plan for Gaza, proposed by Egypt, calls for Hamas to cede power to an interim administration until a reformed Palestinian Authority (PA) can assume control.

Egypt’s postwar plan for Gaza would allow roughly two million Palestinians to remain there in contrast to a proposal presented by Trump, the report stated.

