Friday, May 30, 2025
  • France, Known For Heavy Cigarette Use, To Ban Smoking In Outdoor Areas Including Parks, Beaches, Bus Stops- Here’s Why!

France, Known For Heavy Cigarette Use, To Ban Smoking In Outdoor Areas Including Parks, Beaches, Bus Stops- Here’s Why!

The newly announced measures align with France’s National Anti-Tobacco Programme (2023–2027), which aims to create a "tobacco-free generation" by 2032.

France, Known For Heavy Cigarette Use, To Ban Smoking In Outdoor Areas Including Parks, Beaches, Bus Stops- Here’s Why!

France Smoking Ban


Starting July 1, 2025, France will ban smoking in outdoor areas accessible to children, including parks, beaches, bus stops, and sports venues, according to Health and Family Minister Catherine Vautrin.

The move is part of a broader effort to protect public health and reduce tobacco use across the country.

New Smoking Restrictions Announced

The ban applies to any location where children might be present, Vautrin confirmed in an interview with Ouest-France. This includes spaces like public gardens, areas outside schools, and bus waiting zones. The goal is to ensure that children grow up in an environment with clean air, she added.

“Tobacco must disappear where there are children,” Vautrin emphasized.

Under the new regulation, violators could be fined up to €135 ($154). This new policy builds upon France’s existing laws, which already prohibit smoking in workplaces, airports, train stations, and playgrounds.

Iconic Café Terraces Exempt from the Ban

Despite the sweeping changes, France’s famous café terraces will not be affected by the smoking ban. Smoking and vaping will still be permitted in these areas. Additionally, the restriction does not cover electronic cigarettes, which have seen growing popularity in the country.

According to the World Health Organization, around 35% of French adults are smokers, significantly above the European (25%) and global (21%) averages. The country reports approximately 75,000 tobacco-related deaths annually, prompting public health officials to intensify anti-smoking measures.

A recent survey shows that 62% of French citizens support a smoking ban in public spaces. Many cities and towns have already adopted local regulations to curb smoking in parks, beaches, and even ski resorts. These grassroots initiatives set the groundwork for nationwide legislation.

A Vision for a Tobacco-Free Generation by 2032

The newly announced measures align with France’s National Anti-Tobacco Programme (2023–2027), which aims to create a “tobacco-free generation” by 2032. However, some anti-smoking advocates have criticized the government for slow implementation of promised reforms.

Vautrin stated that the government does not plan to increase cigarette taxes at this time, citing concerns over the growing black market in tobacco products. Past tax hikes have led to an increase in illicit trade, which the government is keen to avoid.

