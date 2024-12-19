France Mass Rape: How Gisèle Pelicot Fought Against Her Ex- Husband Dominique Pelicot And 50 Others

A French court has sentenced 72-year-old Dominique Pelicot to 20 years in prison for drugging and raping his ex-wife, Gisèle Pelicot, and enabling others to assault her in crimes spanning nearly a decade. The landmark verdict also found 49 other men guilty, marking a pivotal moment in the fight against sexual violence in France.

A French court on Thursday sentenced Dominique Pelicot, 72, to 20 years in prison after finding him guilty of drugging and raping his ex-wife, Gisèle Pelicot, and facilitating the assault by other men. The abuse spanned nearly a decade, and the sentence could mean Pelicot spends the rest of his life behind bars.

The verdict, delivered by Judge Roger Arata at the court in Avignon, also included guilty rulings for 49 other men who were charged with aggravated rape and attempted rape. One additional defendant was convicted of aggravated sexual assault.

“You Are Declared Guilty”: A Day of Justice

During the sentencing, Judge Arata read the guilty verdicts individually, addressing each defendant. “You are therefore declared guilty of aggravated rape on the person of Mme. Gisèle Pelicot,” he stated repeatedly, as the courtroom remained tense. Gisèle Pelicot, now a 72-year-old grandmother, sat on one side of the courtroom, facing her abusers.

Dominique Pelicot admitted in court that he drugged his wife with tranquilizers hidden in her food and drinks, rendering her unconscious so he and strangers he recruited online could sexually assault her. He also filmed these attacks, creating a catalog of over 20,000 photos and videos stored on his computer under labels like “abuse” and “her rapists.”

How Gisèle Pelicot went public about the abuse

Gisèle Pelicot’s bravery in publicly waiving her anonymity as a survivor of sexual violence has made her a symbol of resilience and a feminist icon in France. Her decision to push for open court hearings, which included shocking video evidence, sparked national conversations about sexual violence and the legal system’s role in addressing it.

The trial, which lasted more than three months, galvanized campaigners against rape culture and spurred calls for stricter measures to protect women. “Her courage has opened the door to much-needed change,” said one activist outside the courtroom.

The abuse primarily occurred in the couple’s retirement home in Mazan, a small town in Provence, but extended to other locations. Police uncovered Pelicot’s crimes in September 2020 when he was caught filming up women’s skirts in a supermarket. Investigators later discovered his vast archive of abuse, which implicated numerous others.

Dominique Pelicot drugged and raped her wife Gisèle Pelicot

In total, 72 abusers were identified in the videos, though not all could be apprehended. Of the 50 men on trial, one was acquitted of rape but convicted of aggravated sexual assault. Another defendant was charged with drugging and raping his own wife, with Dominique Pelicot’s assistance.

Many defendants attempted to deny their crimes, despite the overwhelming video evidence. Some claimed they believed the acts were consensual, alleging that Dominique Pelicot had misled them. Others argued that his consent extended to his wife, an assertion dismissed by the court.

Prosecutors called for maximum sentences, ranging from 10 to 20 years, for the accused. Campaigners hope these penalties will serve as a deterrent and mark a turning point in combating sexual violence.

Calls for Legal Reform

The trial reignited debate in France over the legal definition of rape, particularly the role of consent. Critics argue that current laws inadequately address situations where victims are incapacitated or unable to consent.

“France must do better to protect women,” said a spokesperson for a leading feminist organization. “This case has shown the urgent need for legal reforms.”

While the verdicts bring a sense of justice, the case underscores the pervasive issue of sexual violence and the challenges survivors face in seeking accountability. For Gisèle Pelicot, the sentences represent a hard-fought victory. As she left the courtroom, her resilience and determination resonated as a beacon of hope for countless others.

