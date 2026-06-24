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Home > World News > France Music Festival Turns Chaotic: Rape Claims, Syringe Attacks And 243 Arrests Reported

France Music Festival Turns Chaotic: Rape Claims, Syringe Attacks And 243 Arrests Reported

France's annual Fête de la Musique festival was marred by violence, with reports of rapes, suspected syringe attacks, stabbings, and street clashes across several cities. Authorities made 243 arrests nationwide as investigations into the alleged assaults and attacks continue.

Fte de la Musique festival, credit: Afp
Fte de la Musique festival, credit: Afp

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Wed 2026-06-24 04:12 IST

The annual Fête de la Musique celebrations in France erupted into chaos overnight as two women were reported raped and several others possibly stabbed with syringes amid widespread violence, mass arrests and disorder on one of the country’s largest public festivals.

The Daily Mail’s eyewitness accounts proved that this nationwide street music festival, with millions in attendance, many international visitors, had many violent incidents in different cities, particularly in Paris. Hundreds were arrested as police intervened throughout the night to control disturbances.

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The most concerning claims were those related to needle spiking incidents, where women were said to feel sudden pricks from syringes in crowded places. Some patients were admitted to hospitals; one woman was admitted for emergency care after losing consciousness following a prick on Boulevard de la Madeleine.

Police and media reports also mentioned sexual assault complaints filed at the event such as rape. Some accounts said younger people were among the victims but officials have not made public any of the facts for now as the investigations are ongoing.

Violence was reported across several districts with stabbings and fighting between groups. In central Paris, such as Châtelet, there were witnesses who described chaotic scenes of street fighting and panic as crowds poured into tight streets and ran through narrow passages. Emergency services frequently intervened for injuries and disorder.

Steve, a British witness, described the atmosphere as “overcrowded and dangerous” in his interview with The Daily Mail. Fast-paced action led to fears of a crowd crush and many people felt unsafe walking through the streets, he said.

French authorities reported about 243 arrests nationwide, with a large number of them in Paris as police and gendarmes worked to restore order. Their efforts were supported by large numbers of officers and firefighters, and surveillance drones and helicopters.

Though officials defended the security measures taken to secure the event, those who attended the event said they were well organized despite prior warnings about crowd numbers and prior threats to the safety of the event. This situation has raised national debate on event management and public safety at large open-air protests.

There are investigations for the alleged sexual assaults, syringe attacks and stabbings. No one is saying anything until forensic results are available about the nature of these attacks, police said.

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France Music Festival Turns Chaotic: Rape Claims, Syringe Attacks And 243 Arrests Reported
Tags: Fete de la Musique festivalfrance

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France Music Festival Turns Chaotic: Rape Claims, Syringe Attacks And 243 Arrests Reported

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France Music Festival Turns Chaotic: Rape Claims, Syringe Attacks And 243 Arrests Reported
France Music Festival Turns Chaotic: Rape Claims, Syringe Attacks And 243 Arrests Reported
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France Music Festival Turns Chaotic: Rape Claims, Syringe Attacks And 243 Arrests Reported

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