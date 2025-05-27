France’s National Assembly to Vote on Bill Legalizing End-of-Life Options

France's lower house of parliament is set to vote on a bill that would allow adults with incurable illnesses to request lethal medication.

France’s lower house of parliament, the National Assembly, is set to vote on a bill Tuesday that would allow adults with incurable illnesses to request lethal medication, The Associated Press reported. The vote, scheduled for the late afternoon, marks a significant step in the long-debated issue of assisted dying.

If approved by the National Assembly, the bill will move to the Senate for further discussions. The proposed law outlines strict conditions for those seeking end-of-life options, including the requirement that patients be over 18, French citizens or residents, and suffering from a grave, incurable illness at an advanced or terminal stage, as reported by AP.

Patients must also be experiencing intolerable and untreatable pain and voluntarily request lethal medication, the report said, adding that individuals with severe psychiatric conditions or neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s disease would not be eligible.

The bill would allow patients to take the medication themselves, but if their physical condition prevents them from doing so, a doctor or nurse may assist. The request for lethal medication must be confirmed after a period of reflection, and a medical team must verify the patient’s condition.

Alongside the vote on assisted dying, another bill addressing palliative care will also be put to the National Assembly for consideration. The proposed palliative care measure aims to reinforce pain relief and dignity for patients at the end of life.

The majority of French citizens support legalising end-of-life options, AP reported, citing a 2023 report. However, the bill has sparked opposition, particularly from religious groups. The Conference of Religious Leaders in France (CRCF), representing Catholic, Orthodox, Protestant, Jewish, Muslim, and Buddhist communities, issued a joint statement warning about the risks of “anthropological rupture” and the potential pressure it could place on vulnerable individuals.

Despite growing public support for the bill, activists have criticised the complexity of the parliamentary process, which they say delays access to end-of-life options for patients in need. Some French citizens have already travelled to neighbouring countries like Belgium and Switzerland, where euthanasia is legal.

French President Emmanuel Macron has suggested the possibility of a referendum if parliamentary discussions stall, but a final vote on the measure could still be months away due to France’s lengthy legislative process.