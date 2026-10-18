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Home > World News > France Protests Turn Violent: 1,800 Arrested, 1,500 Shops Damaged as Cities Witness Widespread Destruction. Why Is France Burning?

France Protests Turn Violent: 1,800 Arrested, 1,500 Shops Damaged as Cities Witness Widespread Destruction. Why Is France Burning?

France witnessed widespread violence during cost-of-living protests, with 1,800 arrests, nearly 1,500 shops damaged and a historic town hall set on fire. Emmanuel Macron condemned the violence as authorities launched investigations.

France Protest: 1,800 arrested, 1,500 shops damaged (Photo: X)
France Protest: 1,800 arrested, 1,500 shops damaged (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-10-18 19:57 IST

France woke up to damaged shops, burned public buildings and streets scarred by clashes after demonstrations over the rising cost of living turned violent across several cities. Nearly 1,800 people were arrested, while hundreds of police officers, gendarmes and firefighters were reportedly injured during the unrest.

The demonstrations took place on Saturday, October 17, amid anger over inflation, rising rents and living costs. The Yellow Vest movement reportedly called for the protests, which spread across Paris, Marseille, Bordeaux, Strasbourg, Nice and other French cities. However, the scale of the violence and destruction soon overshadowed the demands that brought demonstrators onto the streets.

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1,800 Arrested as France Protests Leave Shops and Public Buildings Damaged

France’s Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said 1,800 people had been arrested following the violence. Authorities have launched investigations to identify those responsible for attacks on businesses, public institutions and law enforcement personnel.

“1,800 people have been arrested and now investigations are under way to identify the perpetrators of these acts so they can be brought to justice”, Nunez said in a post on X on Sunday.

The unrest also caused widespread commercial damage. Nearly 1,500 shops and retail businesses were affected, according to AFP, citing the head of a group representing the sector.

Limoges Town Hall Set on Fire as Violence Spreads Across French Cities

The destruction extended beyond commercial establishments. In Limoges, a fire engulfed the city’s 19th-century town hall, with local prefect Maurice Barate telling LCI television that “a wild horde” had set it alight.

Paris also witnessed chaotic scenes as demonstrators clashed with police. Tourists were reportedly seen running through streets filled with tear gas while carrying their suitcases. Other cities, including Lyon, Rennes, Grenoble, Marseille and Bordeaux, also experienced violence, looting and damage to public property.

Rising Rents and Poverty Wages Fuel Anger Behind Cost-of-Living Protests

The demonstrations were reportedly organised against inflation and the increasing cost of living, with rising rents and low wages among the concerns voiced by protesters.

“We’re sick of slaving away for poverty wages while our rents keep going up,” teacher Regine Monfroid told AFP.

The protests came after weeks of student demonstrations over several issues, including school conditions and teacher shortages. The French Interior Ministry estimated that 550,000 people participated in the nationwide demonstrations. However, the CGT union put the turnout at 800,000, AFP reported.

Over 500 Police Officers and Firefighters Injured, Minister Says

Nunez condemned the violence and said more than 500 police officers, gendarmes and firefighters had been injured. He added that the figures were provisional and that the material damage, particularly to businesses, was considerable.

“Attacking our law enforcement forces, targeting our institutions, degrading public buildings, breaking into prefectures or town halls, looting businesses: nothing can justify it,” he said.

The minister blamed far-left groups for attacks on public buildings and clashes with security forces, adding that other individuals later joined in to loot businesses.

“The Republic will yield nothing to those who seek to impose disorder and violence”, Nunez asserted.

Emmanuel Macron Warns Protesters as Authorities Promise Action

French President Emmanuel Macron also condemned the destruction, stressing that violence would not be tolerated.

“No room for violence in our Republic,” Macron wrote on X on Saturday.

He warned that those responsible for attacking prefectures, damaging businesses and looting town halls would face prosecution and punishment. Macron also expressed support for security personnel tasked with maintaining public order and protecting the right to demonstrate. Meanwhile, Paris deputy mayor Lamia El Aaraje told AFP that the capital had experienced “a level of violence that we have never, I believe, seen before.”

Authorities are continuing their investigations as France assesses the scale of the damage caused by the demonstrations.

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France Protests Turn Violent: 1,800 Arrested, 1,500 Shops Damaged as Cities Witness Widespread Destruction. Why Is France Burning?
Tags: cost of livingFrance newsFrance ProtestsFrance RiotsGlobal Newshome-hero-pos-2inflationMacronParis Violenceviral newsWorld news

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France Protests Turn Violent: 1,800 Arrested, 1,500 Shops Damaged as Cities Witness Widespread Destruction. Why Is France Burning?

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France Protests Turn Violent: 1,800 Arrested, 1,500 Shops Damaged as Cities Witness Widespread Destruction. Why Is France Burning?

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France Protests Turn Violent: 1,800 Arrested, 1,500 Shops Damaged as Cities Witness Widespread Destruction. Why Is France Burning?
France Protests Turn Violent: 1,800 Arrested, 1,500 Shops Damaged as Cities Witness Widespread Destruction. Why Is France Burning?
France Protests Turn Violent: 1,800 Arrested, 1,500 Shops Damaged as Cities Witness Widespread Destruction. Why Is France Burning?
France Protests Turn Violent: 1,800 Arrested, 1,500 Shops Damaged as Cities Witness Widespread Destruction. Why Is France Burning?
France Protests Turn Violent: 1,800 Arrested, 1,500 Shops Damaged as Cities Witness Widespread Destruction. Why Is France Burning?

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