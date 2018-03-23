At least 3 people are reportedly killed in Southern France after a gunman held people hostage in a local supermarket. The gunman first stole a car and then took people hostage in a supermarket situated in Trebes. Going by local reports, the authorities are taking this as a terrorist attack. The report said the assailant is associated with the Islamic State (IS).

At least 3 people are reportedly killed in Southern France after a gunman held people hostage in a local supermarket. The gunman first stole a car and then took people hostage in a supermarket situated in Trebes. Going by local reports, the authorities are taking this as a terrorist attack. The report said the assailant is associated with the Islamic State. Acting on the incident as soon as it was reported to the police, the security operation was launched in which the gunman was shot dead by the police. The entire security operation continued for around 4 hours at the Super U supermarket in the Trebes.

After the security operation, according to France Interior Minister Gerard Collomb identified the gunman as 26-year-old Redouane Lakdim. Reports also say that the gunman was earlier known to local police over his involvement in local crimes including drug cases. The gunman killed two people in the firing while another one was killed while carjacking in Carcassonne. Local people were shocked to witness the situation in their town turning like this. Meanwhile, Interior Minister Collomb informed reporters that the risk of terrorism in France still remains ”very high”.

According to local media reports, the assailant entered the supermarket at around 11.15AM following which gunshots were heard. In order to avoid further chaos, local authorities tweeted that the area was-out-of-bounds for people. French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb was quick to take the matter on Twitter and mentioned that the police and rescue operations were underway. Meanwhile, in the Aude region, authorities have warned the public to avoid the area around the supermarket.

As soon as the incident was reported, France Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said that the hostage-situation should be taken “terrorist act”. The French Prime Minister also directed Interior Minister Gerard Collomb to go to the site and report on the incident. France continues to be on high alert after the deadly terrorist attack which occurred in the country in 2015 and 2016, mainly In Paris and Nice.

