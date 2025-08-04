Home > World > France to Return Looted Artefacts of Colonial Era? New Bill Aims to Ease Process of Transfer

France to Return Looted Artefacts of Colonial Era? New Bill Aims to Ease Process of Transfer

France is pushing a new bill to streamline the return of colonial-era artworks taken between 1815 and 1972. If passed, it will allow repatriation of items acquired through theft, coercion, or looting. Experts say this is the final step in France’s broader effort to address historical wrongs.

France returned 26 formerly royal artefacts to Benin in 2021
France returned 26 formerly royal artefacts to Benin in 2021

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 4, 2025 15:46:00 IST

The French government on Wednesday discussed a new bill aimed at expediting the return of artworks acquired during the colonial era to their countries of origin, France 24 reported. According to France’s culture ministry, if passed, the legislation would allow for the return of cultural items in France’s national collection that were “originating from states that, due to illicit appropriation, were deprived of them” between 1815 and 1972, France 24 said.

The ministry noted that the law would apply to artworks acquired through “theft, looting, transfer or donation obtained through coercion or violence, or from a person who was not entitled to dispose of them,” France 24 reported. A government spokeswoman said the bill was presented during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, and the Senate is expected to debate it in September.

The Bill Would Simplify the Return of Looted Colonial-Era Artefacts from French Museums

The draft law is intended to simplify France’s current system, under which each return of an artwork from the national collection must be approved through an individual vote. France 24 reported that the new bill is the third and final legislative effort aimed at facilitating the return of colonial-era and looted cultural property.

France returned 26 formerly royal artefacts to Benin in 2021, including a throne. These items came from the Quai Branly-Jacques Chirac museum in Paris, which holds most of the 90,000 African works estimated to be in French museums, according to a 2018 expert report commissioned by President Emmanuel Macron, France 24 said.

Macron, who has taken a more progressive stance than his predecessors on France’s colonial past, had pledged in a speech to students in Burkina Faso shortly after taking office in 2017 to facilitate the return of African cultural heritage within five years.

France Has Returned a Few Artefacts Earlier as Well

Earlier this year, France returned a “talking drum” seized in 1916 by French colonial forces from the Ebrie tribe to Ivory Coast. In 2019, then Prime Minister Edouard Philippe handed over a sword believed to have belonged to West African Islamic scholar Omar Tall to Senegal’s president, France 24 noted.

While other European nations such as Germany and the Netherlands have repatriated some artefacts, France’s new bill is expected to make such efforts more systematic. The UK, by contrast, continues to resist high-profile restitution claims involving the Parthenon Marbles and the Kohinoor diamond.

France 24 said the two earlier related laws–one focused on property looted by the Nazis and another on returning human remains–were passed in 2023. 

(Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Why Is The World Famous Louvre Museum In Paris Shutting Down? Here’s What Happened

Tags: Artefactsfrance

RELATED News

Philippine President Marcos Begins Landmark India Visit to Cement 75 Years Of Ties
“Biggest Miscalculation of 50 Years”: US President Donald Trump Axes Top Jobs Official After Disastrous Report
Donald Trump’s Family Member Raises Health Alarm, Says ‘He’s In Decline, Confused’
Hiroshima and Nagasaki Bombings: How the World’s First Nuclear Attacks Unfolded
Russia Creates World’s First Anti-Drone Rifle Simulator: Know Why It Is Special And How It Will Work

LATEST NEWS

Mahavatar Narsimha Makes New Record With Rs. 105Cr, Becomes Highest-Grossing Animation In India
Down to the Wire! India Clinches Its Narrowest Test Win Ever
Kolhapur: Thousands Take Part In Silent March Demanding Return Of Elephant Mahadevi To Nandani Jain Math
Mohammed Siraj Breaks Record: First Asian Bowler With 7 Four-Wicket Hauls In Red-Ball Matches In England
Why Is India Post Ending Registered Post After 50 Years? What’s Replacing It Might Surprise You
Nicole Kidman Opens Up About The Insane Bond She Shares With Sandra Bullock: I Can Tease Her, And She Teases Me
When Does Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Finally Launch in India? Here’s What You Need to Know
India Edges England in Thriller: Wins 5th Test, Levels Series 2-2
Pratik Gandhi Shines In ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’ Trailer As He Embarks On A Thrilling Undercover Mission – Watch Now!
’12th Pass’: Amul Pays Quirky Tribute To Shah Rukh Khan And Vikrant Massey For Best Actor Wins With Viral Poster
France to Return Looted Artefacts of Colonial Era? New Bill Aims to Ease Process of Transfer

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

France to Return Looted Artefacts of Colonial Era? New Bill Aims to Ease Process of Transfer

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

France to Return Looted Artefacts of Colonial Era? New Bill Aims to Ease Process of Transfer
France to Return Looted Artefacts of Colonial Era? New Bill Aims to Ease Process of Transfer
France to Return Looted Artefacts of Colonial Era? New Bill Aims to Ease Process of Transfer
France to Return Looted Artefacts of Colonial Era? New Bill Aims to Ease Process of Transfer

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?