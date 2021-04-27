India is already in talks with UAE to airlift the high-capacity oxygen. On the other hand, France has also extended their support and will be sending 8 high capacity oxygen generator. Even after the hostile relationship between India and Pakistan, Islamabad has also offered their help in order to fight Covid.

Nations from all over the world have turned up to give humanitarian assistance to India in its fight against a coronavirus outbreak that has pushed the country’s infection rate to a new high. India has added nearly 38 lakh new cases in the last two weeks, bringing the total number of cases to over 1.73 crores. Singapore has already donated four cryogenic oxygen tanks to India. They have been airlifted by the Indian Air Force.

The USA has finally come forward and said that it will send rapid diagnostic test kits, ventilators, and personal protective equipment to the affected areas (PPE). In addition, the US stated that it has “identified sources of specific raw material urgently needed for Indian manufacture of the Covishield vaccine that will be made available to India immediately.”

The first shipment from UK of Covid aid including ventilators reached Delhi on Tuesday morning. Earlier, the UK announced that it will provide “600 pieces of vital medical equipment” to help India fight COVID-19. Which includes 495 oxygen concentrators, 120 non-invasive ventilators, and 20 manual ventilators. Australia will also be sending oxygen, ventilators and personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to India as part of an immediate support package.

In collaboration with the Adani group and the British multinational company Linde, Saudi Arabia is shipping 80 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen to India. India is already in talks with UAE to airlift the high-capacity oxygen. On the other hand, France has also extended their support and will be sending 8 high capacity oxygen generator. Even after the hostile relationship between India and Pakistan, Islamabad has also offered their help in order to fight Covid.

