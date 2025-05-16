Home
Friday, May 16, 2025
  Anne Grillo Reaffirms Indo-French Cooperation on Climate, Culture and Global Governance During Maiden Visit to India

H.E. Anne Grillo, Director General for Global Affairs and G7/G20 Sous-Sherpa at the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, wrapped up her maiden visit to India on Thursday, further advancing Indo-French cooperation in key areas such as climate resilience, culture and multilateral governance.

During her visit from 14-16 May, Grillo co-chaired the Governing Council meeting of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) alongside Dr P.K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India. The meeting was a crucial step in strengthening climate-adaptive infrastructure globally.

“France is proud to have co-chaired the CDRI since 2024. Climate change is a reality all over the world. If we build ill-adapted infrastructure today, we are putting our future at risk. France is continuing its commitment to global action by hosting the CDRI’s international conference on 6th and 7th June, on the sidelines of the United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC-3) being held in Nice, France,” Grillo said, according to an official statement.

CDRI, launched at the 2019 UN Climate Action Summit, is a multilateral platform headquartered in New Delhi aimed at enhancing the climate resilience of key infrastructure sectors such as energy, transport, water, housing and health. France currently co-chairs the initiative with India for the 2024–2026 term.

Grillo also underscored cultural diplomacy during her visit. She toured the French Institute in India, Lycée Français International de Delhi, and the Alliance Française de Delhi, where she interacted with participants of the “We Are the Ocean” festival, organised ahead of UNOC-3 by the French Development Agency and cultural partners.

On the bilateral front, she held high-level meetings with several officials, including Suman Bery, Vice-Chairman of NITI Aayog; Dammu Ravi, Secretary (Economic Relations), MEA; Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa; and Vivek Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Culture. These discussions covered a wide range of issues, from energy transition and global governance to preparations for the India-France Year of Innovation in 2026.

A highlight of the visit was the Indo-French steering committee meeting on India’s future national museum, Yuga Yugeen Bharat, co-chaired by Grillo and Aggarwal.

The ambitious project aims to transform Delhi’s iconic North and South Blocks into a 155,000 square metre museum chronicling 5,000 years of Indian civilization — making it one of the world’s largest museum undertakings.

France, a long-standing partner in museology, is contributing through France Muséums Développement (FMD), which is conducting a full feasibility study for the project. A Letter of Intent on Museum and Heritage Cooperation, originally signed in 2020, continues to guide this strategic collaboration.

The visit concluded with Grillo addressing the France Alumni Day 2025 event in Delhi, now in its third edition in India. The forum brought together Indian alumni of French institutions and representatives of French companies, focusing on women’s employment and leadership. The event showcased alumni stories and fostered dialogue on best practices for gender equality in the workplace.

ALSO READ: Poland’s Presidential Election 2025: What You Need to Know

climate resilience H.E. Anne Grillo India-France ties

