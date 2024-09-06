France’s New Prime Minister Faces First Major Test: Forming a Balanced and Cohesive Cabinet

Michel Barnier, France’s newly appointed right-wing Prime Minister, faces the challenging task of forming a functional government as the nation grapples with political gridlock following a snap election. His appointment by President Emmanuel Macron marks a significant shift in French politics, stirring reactions across the spectrum.

Barnier’s Historic Appointment

Michel Barnier, 73, stepped into the role of France’s Prime Minister after weeks of political deadlock. A seasoned politician with a long career, including serving as a former foreign minister and the European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator, Barnier now holds the title of the oldest premier in modern French history.

Barnier replaces 35-year-old Gabriel Attal, a centrist and France’s first openly gay prime minister, who was known for his progressive policies and youthful approach. As he took office, Barnier promised to approach his new responsibilities with “humility,” emphasizing that his priorities would be education, security, and immigration control. He vowed to address the country’s financial issues and signaled a readiness for significant changes.

Macron’s Gamble and the Rise of the Far Right

Barnier’s appointment comes at a critical time as France hosts the Olympics and part of the Paralympics amid a volatile political landscape. The current crisis was triggered when President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance lost its parliamentary majority in a snap election, forcing him to dissolve parliament and call for new elections in June.

The election outcome reshaped France’s political scene, with a left-wing alliance emerging as the largest force but still lacking a majority. Meanwhile, Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally (RN) became the single largest party in the lower house of parliament, positioning Le Pen as a potential kingmaker in France’s political future. Despite her influence, Le Pen has stated that her party would not participate in Barnier’s government but would assess his policies before deciding on support.

Critics argue that Macron’s maneuvering has inadvertently empowered Le Pen, undermining his longstanding portrayal as a defender against the far-right’s advance.

Left-Wing Reactions and Potential No-Confidence Vote

The left-wing opposition has responded furiously to Barnier’s appointment, seeing it as a betrayal of progressive voters. Lucie Castets, the left’s preferred candidate for premier, expressed her disillusionment in a recent interview. “I am very angry, like millions of French voters who I think feel betrayed,” Castets told RTL. She accused Macron of aligning himself with the National Rally, vowing to introduce a no-confidence motion against Barnier’s government.

Prominent French media outlets have also been critical of Barnier’s new role. Le Monde described him as a “prime minister under the surveillance of the RN,” while Liberation’s front page depicted Barnier with a caption suggesting his appointment had been “approved by Marine Le Pen.” These portrayals highlight the deep divisions and the sense of unease surrounding the new government formation.

Barnier’s Immediate Challenges: Building a Cabinet

Barnier has swiftly moved into consultations with various political factions as he attempts to build a cabinet capable of surviving in the fractured parliament. On his first day, he met with his predecessor, Gabriel Attal, who continues to lead the president’s centrist Together for the Republic group in parliament. Barnier’s team also announced plans to engage with leaders from his own Republican party, as well as upcoming discussions with representatives from the left-wing parties, France Unbowed, and the National Rally.

According to his aides, Barnier is seeking “solid, competent, and effective ministers” and has been granted the freedom to select his cabinet members independently. However, balancing the interests of various political groups while maintaining a functioning government will be a significant test for the newly appointed prime minister.

