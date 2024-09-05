Friday, September 6, 2024

France’s Political Shake-Up: Macron Selects Michel Barnier As Prime Minister

On Thursday, President Emmanuel Macron appointed Michel Barnier as France’s new prime minister, aiming to stabilize his presidency and navigate the country's divided legislature. Barnier, 73, a veteran conservative and former EU Brexit negotiator, replaces Gabriel Attal, the youngest and first openly gay prime minister, who served for just eight months.

France’s Political Shake-Up: Macron Selects Michel Barnier As Prime Minister

On Thursday, President Emmanuel Macron appointed Michel Barnier as France’s new prime minister, aiming to stabilize his presidency and navigate the country’s divided legislature. Barnier, 73, a veteran conservative and former EU Brexit negotiator, replaces Gabriel Attal, the youngest and first openly gay prime minister, who served for just eight months.

Barnier’s appointment follows over 50 days of a caretaker government, and he faces the challenge of working with a deeply divided parliament that emerged from the June legislative elections. Macron’s office emphasized that Barnier’s role is to form a unifying government to address pressing issues, including the 2025 budget.

READ MORE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singaporean counterpart call terrorism most pressing threat to global peace, reaffirm commitment to combat global menace

Barnier, known for his extensive political experience and background in complex negotiations, now faces a potential parliamentary challenge as opponents, particularly on the left, criticize his appointment. Far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon denounced Barnier’s appointment as a betrayal of election results, while Marine Le Pen from the far right indicated a willingness to cooperate but excluded her party from joining his government.

Political analyst Christophe Boutin highlighted Barnier’s task of building a broad-based government while avoiding extremes from both the far-left and far-right. Despite Barnier’s significant experience, critics argue that Macron’s choice does not signal the major change some voters anticipated.

Macron had retained Attal and his team during the Paris Olympics to manage day-to-day affairs after Attal’s resignation on July 16. Barnier’s immediate focus will be the 2025 budget, crucial for France’s fiscal health and its relations with the EU, which has criticized Paris for excessive debt.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

ALSO READ: U.S. Enforces Advanced Technology Controls, Impacting Quantum and Semiconductor Fields

Tags:

Barnier France President Emmanuel Macron veteran conservative
addBlock

Recent Post

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

Pakistan: 520 Million Corruption Scandal Embroils Larkana Hospital

Pakistan: 520 Million Corruption Scandal Embroils Larkana Hospital

Telangana Police Seize Rs 2 Crore Worth Of Mobile Phones In Major Recovery Operation

Telangana Police Seize Rs 2 Crore Worth Of Mobile Phones In Major Recovery Operation

Buffy The Vampire Slayer Fame James Marsters Recalls ‘Darkest Professional Day’ Of His Life: It’s A Problematic Scene…

Buffy The Vampire Slayer Fame James Marsters Recalls ‘Darkest Professional Day’ Of His Life: It’s...

Alison Brie Has Landed THIS Role In Live-Action Adaptation Of Masters of the Universe

Alison Brie Has Landed THIS Role In Live-Action Adaptation Of Masters of the Universe

Bengaluru Police Arrests Auto Driver Who Abused, Slapped Woman After She Cancelled Ride

Bengaluru Police Arrests Auto Driver Who Abused, Slapped Woman After She Cancelled Ride

Killers of the Flower Moon Fame Cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto To Be Awarded With Distinguished Filmmaker Award

Killers of the Flower Moon Fame Cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto To Be Awarded With Distinguished Filmmaker...

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox