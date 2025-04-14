Home
Frankfort Teacher Arrested For Alleged Inappropriate Relationship With Student

A 27-year-old teacher at Frankfort High School has been arrested following allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student, prompting shock and concern in the close-knit school community.

The arrest, carried out Monday in Lafayette with assistance from local law enforcement, stems from preliminary charges of dissemination of matter harmful to minors and attempt to commit possession of child pornography, according to the Frankfort Police Department.

“Our detectives handled this case with diligence and care,” Police Chief Scott Shoemaker said in a statement. “These are difficult matters to report, but we urge any potential victims to step forward.”

The investigation began on April 4, shortly after a cyber-awareness seminar was held at Frankfort High School. According to Superintendent Dr. Matt Rhoda, a student approached a trusted teacher and disclosed details of an alleged inappropriate relationship with a member of the faculty.

The school administration was immediately notified, and a report was filed with the Frankfort Police Department and the Department of Child Services. The teacher was promptly removed from classroom duties and placed on administrative leave.

In a letter addressed to parents and staff, Dr. Rhoda described the matter as a “serious incident” and announced his recommendation to terminate the teacher’s contract at the next Board of School Trustees meeting.

“The safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority,” Rhoda said. “The high school staff, administration, and police acted quickly and appropriately.”

Though charges have been filed by the Clinton County Prosecutor, court records had not been updated online as of Monday evening. Authorities have not released the teacher’s name, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation and pending formal charges.

Frankfort Police emphasized that the case is active and encouraged any individuals with relevant information to come forward.

Frankfort High School

newsx

