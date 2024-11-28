‘Free Palestine’: Anti-Israeli Protesters Block Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, 20 Arrested

The iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade faced a brief disruption as anti-Israel protesters staged a demonstration near the Ronald McDonald balloon, leading to approximately 20 arrests. The interruption, marked by chants and banners, lasted around five minutes before police cleared the route.

Police in New York City arrested approximately 20 individuals on Thursday after anti-Israel protesters disrupted the 98th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The demonstration, which occurred near the Ronald McDonald balloon, briefly halted the parade before law enforcement intervened to make arrest.

Police removes demonstrators from parade route

Protesters, some holding a banner reading “Don’t celebrate genocide” and calling for an arms embargo against Israel, chanted “Free, free Palestine.” Videos shared on social media captured the scene, with some parade attendees responding to the protesters by chanting “USA, USA.” The interruption, which lasted around five minutes, was met with boos from the crowd, which cheered as police removed the demonstrators from the parade route.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade obstructed for second consecutive year

This marks the second consecutive year that anti-Israel protesters have attempted to obstruct the Macy’s parade. Last year, a group of demonstrators climbed over barricades and glued their hands to the asphalt, resulting in arrests.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams had issued a warning prior to the event, cautioning against attempts to disrupt the parade. “I really want to take the moment to tell those grinches that believe they are going to disrupt the parade that it is not going to happen,” Adams stated on Wednesday. “Just like how we responded last year, we are going to be on top of those who attempt to interrupt the parade in any way possible.”

Charges against Thanksgiving Day Parade protesters

The protests align with increased global demonstrations following the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people and the capture of hundreds more. About 100 individuals are still believed to be held captive by Hamas. In response, Israel launched military operations against Hamas in Gaza, facing regional and international criticism as well as attacks from other groups supported by Iran, a key state sponsor of terrorism.

Formal charges against the protesters arrested during the parade are reportedly pending, according to reports.

Read More: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Kicks Off With Performances By Kylie Minogue And Others