Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘Free Palestine’: Anti-Israeli Protesters Block Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, 20 Arrested

The iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade faced a brief disruption as anti-Israel protesters staged a demonstration near the Ronald McDonald balloon, leading to approximately 20 arrests. The interruption, marked by chants and banners, lasted around five minutes before police cleared the route.

‘Free Palestine’: Anti-Israeli Protesters Block Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, 20 Arrested

Police in New York City arrested approximately 20 individuals on Thursday after anti-Israel protesters disrupted the 98th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The demonstration, which occurred near the Ronald McDonald balloon, briefly halted the parade before law enforcement intervened to make arrest.

Police removes demonstrators from parade route

Protesters, some holding a banner reading “Don’t celebrate genocide” and calling for an arms embargo against Israel, chanted “Free, free Palestine.” Videos shared on social media captured the scene, with some parade attendees responding to the protesters by chanting “USA, USA.” The interruption, which lasted around five minutes, was met with boos from the crowd, which cheered as police removed the demonstrators from the parade route.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade obstructed for second consecutive year

This marks the second consecutive year that anti-Israel protesters have attempted to obstruct the Macy’s parade. Last year, a group of demonstrators climbed over barricades and glued their hands to the asphalt, resulting in arrests.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams had issued a warning prior to the event, cautioning against attempts to disrupt the parade. “I really want to take the moment to tell those grinches that believe they are going to disrupt the parade that it is not going to happen,” Adams stated on Wednesday. “Just like how we responded last year, we are going to be on top of those who attempt to interrupt the parade in any way possible.”

Charges against Thanksgiving Day Parade protesters

The protests align with increased global demonstrations following the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people and the capture of hundreds more. About 100 individuals are still believed to be held captive by Hamas. In response, Israel launched military operations against Hamas in Gaza, facing regional and international criticism as well as attacks from other groups supported by Iran, a key state sponsor of terrorism.

Formal charges against the protesters arrested during the parade are reportedly pending, according to reports.

Read More: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Kicks Off With Performances By Kylie Minogue And Others

Filed under

98th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade anti-Israel protesters New York City police Ronald McDonald balloon Thanksgiving Day Parade
Advertisement

Also Read

Putin Praises Donald Trump, Hints At Who Could End Ukraine War

Putin Praises Donald Trump, Hints At Who Could End Ukraine War

Amazon’s First-Ever Black Friday Sale: Up to 75% Off On Electronics, Fashion & Home Appliances!

Amazon’s First-Ever Black Friday Sale: Up to 75% Off On Electronics, Fashion & Home Appliances!

Vir Das Delivers Bold Remarks On Donald Trump And Elon Musk At The Emmy Awards

Vir Das Delivers Bold Remarks On Donald Trump And Elon Musk At The Emmy Awards

How Air Pollution Can Bring a Lung Cancer Endemic, What We Can Do to Protect Our Lungs

How Air Pollution Can Bring a Lung Cancer Endemic, What We Can Do to Protect...

No Cyclone Fengal? Bay Of Bengal Storm Could Weaken Before Reaching Tamil Nadu—Latest Update

No Cyclone Fengal? Bay Of Bengal Storm Could Weaken Before Reaching Tamil Nadu—Latest Update

Entertainment

Is Ben Affleck Trying To Flatter Estranged Wife Jennifer Lopez To Save His $150 Million Fortune?

Is Ben Affleck Trying To Flatter Estranged Wife Jennifer Lopez To Save His $150 Million

Christopher Nolan Was Left Awestruck By This 2024 Sci-Fi Adventure Movie: What A Remarkable Piece Of Work

Christopher Nolan Was Left Awestruck By This 2024 Sci-Fi Adventure Movie: What A Remarkable Piece

On Esha Gupta’s 39th Birthday, Let’s Take A Look At Most Expensive Things The Actress Owns

On Esha Gupta’s 39th Birthday, Let’s Take A Look At Most Expensive Things The Actress

Who Is Liz Hatton? British Teen Photographer, Who Once Got To Hug Kate Middleton, Dies At 17 From Cancer

Who Is Liz Hatton? British Teen Photographer, Who Once Got To Hug Kate Middleton, Dies

Why Did Billboard Apologise To Taylor Swift A Day After Naming Her Second-Greatest Pop Star Of The 21st Century?

Why Did Billboard Apologise To Taylor Swift A Day After Naming Her Second-Greatest Pop Star

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Bengaluru Auto Turns Into Mini Library: Inspiring Passengers With Free Books & Life Lesson

Bengaluru Auto Turns Into Mini Library: Inspiring Passengers With Free Books & Life Lesson

Cockroach In Biryani, Hyderabad Restaurant Ignores Complaint Says, ‘What Can We Do’?

Cockroach In Biryani, Hyderabad Restaurant Ignores Complaint Says, ‘What Can We Do’?

Here’s Why Retail & Fashion Leader Sunaina Kwatra Feels Sustainability Is The Future Of Fashion

Here’s Why Retail & Fashion Leader Sunaina Kwatra Feels Sustainability Is The Future Of Fashion

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox