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Home > World News > ‘Free P***y’ Text, Then Hours Of Assault: 20-Year-Old Ex-Student Sues University After She Was Drugged And Raped In Frat House

‘Free P***y’ Text, Then Hours Of Assault: 20-Year-Old Ex-Student Sues University After She Was Drugged And Raped In Frat House

A former Cornell University student has sued the university and seven Chi Phi fraternity members over allegations of drugging and sexual assault at the fraternity house in 2024. Cornell and the Tompkins County DA have responded to the allegations.

Cornell Student Alleges Drugging, Sexual Assault At Chi Phi Frat (Image: X)
Cornell Student Alleges Drugging, Sexual Assault At Chi Phi Frat (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-09-28 13:58 IST

A former 20-year-old Cornell University student has sued the university and seven Chi Phi fraternity members over allegations that she was drugged and sexually assaulted by multiple men at the fraternity house in 2024. Identified as Jane Doe in the lawsuit, the woman was visiting a friend at the Cornell house in Ithaca when, according to the complaint, two fraternity members pressured her to snort what they said was ketamine while she was intoxicated. The lawsuit names Winston Lee, Scott Kretzschmar, Scott Norris, Matthew Ingalls, Johnathan Newell, Gillio Lopes and Diego Sarabia as defendants.

Reports say that the complaint alleges that the men then engaged in sexual acts with her without her consent, including oral and vaginal intercourse. It further claims that while she was unconscious, one of the men posted “free p***y” in the Chi Phi Actives Snapchat group. One defendant allegedly replied, “This is crazy work,” while another wrote, “Like you can walk in and whip it out.” The lawsuit says more men arrived after the messages and that the alleged assault continued for hours.

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Cornell lawsuit details alleged assault and Snapchat messages

A screengrab of the Snapchat conversation was reportedly included in the court filing. The woman later reported the alleged assault to Cornell’s university police department, about three weeks after it happened.

As per reports, her attorney, Thomas Giuffra, said Cornell conducted an internal investigation involving the seven accused fraternity members. According to the lawsuit and Giuffra, only two were expelled, while others received lesser sanctions, including suspensions, workshops or essays. The woman later dropped out of Cornell.

Cornell faces claims over discipline and alleged failure to protect student

The lawsuit accuses Cornell and the fraternity members of breach of contract, negligence and violations of state law. It claims Cornell “created an environment where sexual assault and rape of persons such as Plaintiff would be tolerated” and failed to “discipline or remove” the students.

“Not one of these guys was arrested. Not one. That I can tell you for a fact,” Giuffra said, as per reports. “There were so many people that could have prevented it, and they didn’t. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

“She’s not in college anymore because of this. She’s barely hanging on for what these guys did to her,” he added. The woman is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, though no amount was specified.

Cornell says policies were followed as criminal case finds insufficient evidence

Reportedly, the Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office said it had “conducted a thorough review of the police investigation,” but found “insufficient evidence to support criminal charges.” No criminal charges were brought against the seven men.

Cornell said its Office of Civil Rights and Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards investigated and adjudicated the allegations under university policies. The university said the Xi chapter of Chi Phi remains barred from campus. It cited federal privacy law for not disclosing individual disciplinary details and said violations can lead to sanctions up to suspension or expulsion.

Cornell added that it launched a task force on sexual assaults after the investigation and has already made policy changes.

Cornell fraternity says allegations are deeply concerning amid pending lawsuit

Chi Phi national headquarters said the allegations were “deeply concerning” and that anyone reporting sexual violence deserves to be heard with “compassion, dignity, and respect.”

“We are aware of the lawsuit concerning an alleged incident in 2024. While we cannot discuss the specific allegations during pending litigation, we take this matter seriously. Our responsibility is to approach this with care for those affected and respect for a fair legal process,” the fraternity said, as per reports.

Also Read: ‘Serial Practitioner of Terrorism’: Jaishankar’s Blunt UNGA Message After Sharif’s Speech    

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‘Free P***y’ Text, Then Hours Of Assault: 20-Year-Old Ex-Student Sues University After She Was Drugged And Raped In Frat House
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‘Free P***y’ Text, Then Hours Of Assault: 20-Year-Old Ex-Student Sues University After She Was Drugged And Raped In Frat House

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‘Free P***y’ Text, Then Hours Of Assault: 20-Year-Old Ex-Student Sues University After She Was Drugged And Raped In Frat House
‘Free P***y’ Text, Then Hours Of Assault: 20-Year-Old Ex-Student Sues University After She Was Drugged And Raped In Frat House
‘Free P***y’ Text, Then Hours Of Assault: 20-Year-Old Ex-Student Sues University After She Was Drugged And Raped In Frat House
‘Free P***y’ Text, Then Hours Of Assault: 20-Year-Old Ex-Student Sues University After She Was Drugged And Raped In Frat House
‘Free P***y’ Text, Then Hours Of Assault: 20-Year-Old Ex-Student Sues University After She Was Drugged And Raped In Frat House

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