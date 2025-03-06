Home
Thursday, March 6, 2025
Freed Israeli Hostages Meets US President Donald Trump: ‘You Have Been Sent By God’

US President Donald Trump met eight freed Israeli hostages on Wednesday and promised to get the remaining hostages out. In a meeting at the Oval Office, the President listened to the heartbreaking stories of hostages.

Freed Israeli Hostages Meets US President Donald Trump: ‘You Have Been Sent By God’

Israeli Hostages Meets US President


US President Donald Trump met eight freed Israeli hostages on Wednesday and promised to get the remaining hostages out. In a meeting at the Oval Office, the President listened to the heartbreaking stories of hostages and the conditions they had to live in. During the meeting, one of the hostages said, “My family and I, myself believe you have been sent by God to release us.”

US President Meets Hostages At Oval Office

In a meeting, US President Trump asked hostages about their life in captivity. When asked if it was “hell”, one of the women from the hostages described her captivity as “the worst thing anybody could go through,” adding that captors would eat in front of them while denying them food. She also recalled an incident where a boy was handcuffed, and one of the captors smiled as they cut his hand.

Another man spoke about being held for 491 days, enduring starvation, violence, and daily humiliation. “I was kidnapped on October 7. My wife and two daughters were murdered that same day,” he said.

He described the agony of broken ribs that caused him immense pain for an entire month. He credited President Trump for his freedom, saying, “Thanks to President Trump, I’m a free man. I can hug my mother again.”

Moreover, an elderly man, one of the eight hostages, revealed he was moved 33 times during his captivity. He was confined in tunnels with little air, food, or water while witnessing the horrific torture of fellow captives. He expressed gratitude toward President Trump and the administration for their “great efforts.”

However, US President Trump responded by stating, “That’s unbelievable. I’ve saved a lot of people, but I’ve never seen anything like this. Horrible stories. Not even believable. We’ll get them out. Watch.”

US President Issues Last Warning To Hamas

Following the meeting, Trump issued a “last warning” to Hamas, demanding the immediate release of all hostages and the return of the bodies of those murdered.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Release all of the hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you.” He vowed to send Israel the necessary resources to deal with Hamas, adding, “Not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say.

Filed under

Hamas US President Trump

