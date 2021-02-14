Between February 12 and 14, the days of the Lunar New Year, #FreedomForTibet has been trending on Twitter, with people demanding Tibet to be released by the CCP. A 46-year-old Tibetan activist Tenzin Tsundue in India started to march from Dharmshala, Himachal Pradesh on Losar, Tibetan new year. Seeking a change in India's one-China policy, Tenzin would be reaching Delhi on foot.

Although the tyrannical Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has been trying to suppress the freedom of expression and freedom of religion among its subjects in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet, there have been several dissidents voicing their disapproval of the government. These dissidents are now redoubling their efforts on the event of the Lunar New Year and are gaining even more international attention.

Meanwhile, the Tibetans who escaped the Chinese invasion and are now in exile, mostly in India, celebrated the 108th Tibetan Independence Day on February 13. The Religious Head of Tibet, titled the Dalai Lama, had declared Tibetan independence as part of the ‘five-point proclamation’. Later, China invaded Tibet and managed to occupy it in 1959. The movements for Tibetan Independence gained even more momentum in the last two decades, and more than 150 Tibetans set themselves on fire ever since whilst demonstrating against the unjust Chinese rule and ruthless treatment of the Tibetan people.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, under the one-China policy, New Delhi recognizes the Tibet Autonomous Region as part of the territory of the People’s Republic of China. This policy is an acknowledgement of China’s stand that there is only one Chinese party.