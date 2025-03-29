French Embassy Honors India-France Friendship With Adorable Ghibli Art Of PM Modi, Macron

February 13, both nations signed a Declaration of Intent to establish a partnership on Advanced Modular Reactors and Small Modular Reactors.

Hopping onto the viral trend of Studio Ghibli-style art, the French Embassy in India delighted social media users by sharing an AI-generated image of French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This artistic tribute beautifully symbolizes the enduring bond between the two nations.

In a post on X, the embassy wrote, “President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, imagined in Studio Ghibli-style art – a tribute to the enduring India-France friendship.”

President @EmmanuelMacron and Prime Minister @NarendraModi, imagined in Studio Ghibli-style art – a tribute to the enduring India-France friendship. 🇫🇷🤝🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/UZsvnGrqp9 — French Embassy in India 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@FranceinIndia) March 28, 2025

Strengthening Ties Through Innovation and AI

This post carries deeper significance as it coincides with key diplomatic developments between India and France. On February 13, both nations signed a Declaration of Intent to establish a partnership on Advanced Modular Reactors and Small Modular Reactors. Additionally, Prime Minister Modi and President Macron launched an India-France Roadmap on Artificial Intelligence (AI), further strengthening their collaboration in cutting-edge technology.

A joint statement released after PM Modi’s visit to France emphasized the leaders’ commitment to promoting a reformed and effective multilateral system. They reiterated their call for equitable global governance to address pressing challenges while ensuring technological and economic advancements benefit all.

Advocating for UNSC Reforms and Global Cooperation

The discussions between the two leaders also underscored the urgency of reforming the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). France reaffirmed its strong support for India’s permanent membership in the UNSC, highlighting the need for an inclusive and representative global order.

Both countries agreed to closely coordinate in multilateral forums, including on UNSC matters. They also pledged to engage in meaningful conversations on regulating the use of veto powers, particularly in cases of mass atrocities.

Expanding Defense and Scientific Collaboration

In a move to further deepen their strategic partnership, President Macron and PM Modi announced the inauguration of the India-France Year of Innovation in New Delhi, set for March 2026. This initiative aims to promote scientific research, technological advancements, and innovation between the two nations.

Additionally, defense cooperation remains a crucial pillar of India-France relations. The two leaders welcomed continued collaboration on air and maritime security, reinforcing the ambitious Defence Industrial Roadmap agreed upon in 2024.

Through diplomacy, innovation, and mutual respect, India and France continue to strengthen their historic ties, paving the way for a future marked by cooperation and shared progress.

