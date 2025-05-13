French Film Icon Gérard Depardieu Convicted of Sexual Assault on Film Set

French actor Gérard Depardieu was convicted on Tuesday of sexually assaulting two women during the production of a film in 2021.

In a landmark ruling, French actor Gérard Depardieu was convicted on Tuesday of sexually assaulting two women during the production of a film in 2021, Reuters reported. The court in Paris sentenced the 75-year-old actor, one of France’s most celebrated cinema figures, to 18 months in prison, though the sentence was suspended.

Depardieu, who has long been a dominant presence in French cinema, denied all allegations of wrongdoing throughout the trial. The case is considered one of the highest-profile #MeToo cases to come before French judges.

Judge Thierry Donard, however, found Depardieu’s defence lacking and said that his explanation of events was unconvincing. The court heard from the two women who accused the actor of sexual assault during the filming of a movie, although their identities have not been disclosed to protect their privacy.

Depardieu is best known for his roles in films such as The Last Metro, Cyrano de Bergerac, and Green Card.

