France has expressed concern over the situation in the Maldives where top judges and political leaders have been jailed amid a raging political crisis and President Abdulla Yameen imposed a state of emergency in the country. “France is concerned by the suspension of public freedoms and by the arrests that took place following the declaration of the state of emergency in the Maldives,” the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday. “We call for a swift return to the normal functioning of the institutions and for respect for the rule of law,” the statement said

India, China and Britain have issued travel warnings to their citizens. Meanwhile, former President Nasheed, who is living in self-exile in Sri Lanka, has sought India’s help to resolve the crisis, saying Indians “are not occupiers but liberators”. In the latest development, Yameen has said he was sending envoys to three “friendly nations” — China, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. India is not on the list.

Amid increasing political crisis in the Maldives, the tiny nation has decided to send out envoys to “friendly nations”, including China, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. India, geographically the nearest country from the islands, however, is not a part of this list. India, apparently, started to lose the plot in the Maldives in 2012, when the Male airport modernisation contract with the Indian infrastructure giant GMR was aborted by the Maldivian government.