A breathtaking aerial display turned disastrous when two military jets from France’s elite Patrouille de France collided midair during a stunt rehearsal near Saint-Dizier, sending fireballs crashing to the ground. The dramatic incident, captured on video, saw three pilots and a passenger eject to safety as investigators scrambled to determine the cause.

Two French military jets collided midair during a stunt rehearsal in northeastern France on Tuesday, sending both aircraft crashing to the ground in a massive fireball. The dramatic incident, which was captured on video, occurred near an air base in Saint-Dizier around 3:40 p.m. local time.

The collision prompted three pilots and one passenger to eject and parachute to safety, according to the French Air and Space Force. The jets were part of a seven-aircraft formation flying in coordination with the Patrouille de France (PAF), the elite precision aerobatics demonstration unit of the force.

Footage of the incident shows the seven aircraft executing a coordinated turn while emitting colored smoke. However, at least two of the jets unexpectedly made contact midair. The moment of impact caused both aircraft to spiral out of control while crew members swiftly ejected, deploying their parachutes. Moments later, the jets crashed into the ground, igniting into a fiery explosion.

A statement from the French Air and Space Force posted on X (formerly Twitter) confirmed the details of the incident.

“At BA 113 in Saint-Dizier, two Alphajets from the Patrouille de France collided during a 7-plane training flight. The three pilots, including one passenger, were able to eject in time and are safe. There are no casualties to report at this stage in the crash zone,” the statement read.

Emergency services are attending the scene of an incident following the crash of two Alpha Jets in France. A post on X by Aero Gazette said: “Mid-air collision between two Patrouille de France aircraft in St Dizier. The… pic.twitter.com/hGCOm2AiqA — aircraftmaintenancengineer (@airmainengineer) March 25, 2025

Emergency Response and Investigation Underway After French Military Jets Collision

France’s Minister of the Armed Forces, Sébastien Lecornu, also addressed the incident, confirming that emergency services responded promptly to the crash site.

“Slightly injured, they were taken into care. Thanks to the emergency services mobilized, thoughts for our pilots of the Patrouille de France,” Lecornu wrote on X.

Quentin Brière, the mayor of Saint-Dizier, provided further details on the crash locations. According to reports from Le Parisien, citing AFP, one jet crashed into a silo while the other came down in a marshy wooded area nearby.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the collision. An investigation is expected to be conducted to establish what led to the midair mishap.

About the Alpha Jet and Patrouille de France

The Alpha Jet, jointly developed by Dassault Aviation of France and Dornier of Germany in the 1970s, is a two-seater aircraft primarily used for pilot training and aerobatic performances.

The Patrouille de France, founded in 1953, is regarded as a prestigious aerobatic team known for its impressive displays, including performances during France’s annual Bastille Day celebrations. The unit consists of carefully selected fighter pilots, and accidents within the team are rare.

