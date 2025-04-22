French Minister François-Noël Buffet is set to visit India on April 23 to inaugurate the second edition of MILIPOL India alongside Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Home Affairs of India.

New Delhi: French Minister François-Noël Buffet is set to visit India on April 23 to inaugurate the second edition of MILIPOL India alongside Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Home Affairs of India.

As part of his visit, Buffet will pay tribute to Indian security forces by laying a wreath at the National Police Memorial in New Delhi, in a gesture aimed at recognising the dedication and sacrifices made by the security personnel.

According to an official release, Buffet’s participation in the MILIPOL India trade show will reaffirm the strong Indo-French strategic partnership in internal security. The collaboration spans several key areas, including counterterrorism, combating organised crime such as cybercrime and drug trafficking, managing irregular migration and enhancing civilian protection, among others.

The French minister will also engage with exhibitors at the trade show, particularly those from France, to promote increased cooperation and technological exchange in security operations. “France’s expertise in homeland security was particularly demonstrated during the organisation of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games”, the release states.

The visit will also include a tour of the National Security Guard (NSG) headquarters, where Buffet will witness live operational demonstrations by security forces and visit the National Bomb Data Center (NBDC).

The MILIPOL India event — co-chaired by the Indian and French ministers of Home Affairs — will be held from April 23 to 25 in New Delhi, marking the second edition of the security trade fair in the country. Notably, this year has seen a 20% increase in the number of exhibitors compared to its inaugural edition, it said.

Founded in Paris in 1984, MILIPOL is a global network of trade fairs dedicated exclusively to homeland security.

