Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

French PM Bayrou Uses Special Powers To Pass 2025 Budget Bill

Bayrou emphasized the necessity of a budget for the country's functioning, stating, 'No country can live without a budget'.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
French PM Bayrou Uses Special Powers To Pass 2025 Budget Bill


French Prime Minister François Bayrou invoked Article 49.3 of the constitution on Monday to pass the 2025 budget bill without a parliamentary vote, a move that could lead to a no-confidence vote determining the survival of his minority government.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Article 49.3 allows the government to adopt legislation without a vote but exposes it to a confidence motion. Bayrou emphasized the necessity of a budget for the country’s functioning, stating, “No country can live without a budget.”

The hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) party promptly called for a no-confidence vote, but the motion had little chance of passing after the Socialist Party decided against backing it. The Socialists’ decision was crucial, as their support could have led to the government’s downfall.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This political maneuver follows President Emmanuel Macron’s snap elections last year, which resulted in a fragmented parliament. The budgetary impasse has raised concerns among investors and within the eurozone due to France’s significant economic influence.

Bayrou’s government, formed in September after an inconclusive general election, lacks a majority in parliament, making it highly vulnerable to no-confidence votes. The opposition’s response to the budgetary process has been mixed, with some parties expressing dissatisfaction with the government’s approach.

The invocation of Article 49.3 and the subsequent no-confidence vote underscore the ongoing political challenges in France, highlighting the complexities of governance in a fragmented parliamentary landscape.

ALSO READ: Trump To Watch This Documentary Ahead Of Meeting Netanyahu

Filed under

budget Francois Bayrou

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

South African Teacher Cuts Off Hindu Student’s Religious Thread, Sparks Outrage

South African Teacher Cuts Off Hindu Student’s Religious Thread, Sparks Outrage

Ukrainian Forces Retreat As Trump Proposes Ending The War With Russia

Ukrainian Forces Retreat As Trump Proposes Ending The War With Russia

Maharashtra Government Mandates Marathi In Offices; Non-Compliance To Face Penalties

Maharashtra Government Mandates Marathi In Offices; Non-Compliance To Face Penalties

Maharashtra Govt Issues Order Making Marathi Compulsory In Government Offices

Maharashtra Govt Issues Order Making Marathi Compulsory In Government Offices

Entertainment

Why Aradhya Bachchan Moves Delhi High Court ?

Why Aradhya Bachchan Moves Delhi High Court ?

Telugu Film Producer KP Choudhary Found Hanging In Goa: Police Investigate

Telugu Film Producer KP Choudhary Found Hanging In Goa: Police Investigate

Taylor Swift Stuns At Grammy Awards 2025 With A Hidden ‘T’ Detail, Sparks Internet Frenzy

Taylor Swift Stuns At Grammy Awards 2025 With A Hidden ‘T’ Detail, Sparks Internet Frenzy

Udit Narayan Kissing Scandal: Old clips Of ‘Kissing’ Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal Resurfaces

Udit Narayan Kissing Scandal: Old clips Of ‘Kissing’ Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal Resurfaces

Taiwanese Actress Barbie Hsu, Meteor Garden Star, Dies At 48; Here’s What Happened

Taiwanese Actress Barbie Hsu, Meteor Garden Star, Dies At 48; Here’s What Happened

Lifestyle

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox