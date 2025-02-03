French PM Bayrou Uses Special Powers To Pass 2025 Budget Bill

Bayrou emphasized the necessity of a budget for the country's functioning, stating, 'No country can live without a budget'.

French Prime Minister François Bayrou invoked Article 49.3 of the constitution on Monday to pass the 2025 budget bill without a parliamentary vote, a move that could lead to a no-confidence vote determining the survival of his minority government.

Article 49.3 allows the government to adopt legislation without a vote but exposes it to a confidence motion. Bayrou emphasized the necessity of a budget for the country’s functioning, stating, “No country can live without a budget.”

The hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) party promptly called for a no-confidence vote, but the motion had little chance of passing after the Socialist Party decided against backing it. The Socialists’ decision was crucial, as their support could have led to the government’s downfall.

This political maneuver follows President Emmanuel Macron’s snap elections last year, which resulted in a fragmented parliament. The budgetary impasse has raised concerns among investors and within the eurozone due to France’s significant economic influence.

Bayrou’s government, formed in September after an inconclusive general election, lacks a majority in parliament, making it highly vulnerable to no-confidence votes. The opposition’s response to the budgetary process has been mixed, with some parties expressing dissatisfaction with the government’s approach.

The invocation of Article 49.3 and the subsequent no-confidence vote underscore the ongoing political challenges in France, highlighting the complexities of governance in a fragmented parliamentary landscape.

