French President Emmanuel Macron Appoints New Right Wing Government Three Months After General Election

President Emmanuel Macron has announced his new government nearly three months after a snap general election in France resulted in a hung parliament. The highly anticipated cabinet, led by Prime Minister Michel Barnier, represents a significant shift to the right, even though a left-wing coalition secured the majority of parliamentary seats.

Despite the collaboration between Macron’s centrist party and right-wing factions, the parliament remains divided, requiring support from other parties to enact legislation. This development coincides with the European Union warning France about its increasing debt, which significantly exceeds EU regulations.

Key ministries go to conservative Republicans Party

Among the new cabinet members is Bruno Retailleau, a prominent figure from the conservative Republicans Party established by former president Nicolas Sarkozy. He has taken on the role of interior minister, which includes overseeing immigration. In total, ten Republicans have been appointed to cabinet positions, although Macron has retained several outgoing ministers in important roles. Close ally Sebastien Lecornu continues as defence minister, and Jean-Noel Barrot, who previously served as Europe minister, has been elevated to foreign minister.

Loomimg economic crisis in France

Only one left-wing politician, the independent Didier Migaud, has been included in the cabinet as justice minister. The finance minister position has been assigned to Antoine Armand, a member of Macron’s Renaissance party who previously had minimal political visibility. Armand is tasked with drafting the government’s budget bill before the new year to address France’s severe deficit.

Before the snap election, the European Union’s executive body warned France of potential disciplinary measures for breaching the bloc’s financial rules. France’s public-sector deficit is expected to reach approximately 5.6% of GDP this year and exceed 6% in 2025, while the EU imposes a 3% limit on deficits.

Left-wing coalition threatens to initiate a no-confidence motion

Michel Barnier, an experienced conservative, was appointed as Macron’s prime minister earlier this month. He had previously served as the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator and was responsible for forming a new government capable of navigating the fractured National Assembly. Members of the left-wing coalition, the New Popular Front (NFP), have threatened to initiate a no-confidence motion against the new government. In the July election, the NFP won the highest number of parliamentary seats among political blocs but fell short of an overall majority. Far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon expressed the desire for the new government to be removed as soon as possible.

Left-wing supporters rallied in Paris, France

On Saturday, prior to the cabinet announcement, thousands of left-wing supporters rallied in Paris against the incoming government, claiming that the left’s electoral performance was overlooked. The alliance between centrist and conservative parties in the cabinet is insufficient for passing legislation independently. The government will need to rely on support from others, including Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally, to remain in power and advance its agenda.

